Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya to Gain Big from Tariff-Free Access to Chinese Market – Envoy Guo Haiyan

Published

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Kenya Eyes Israeli Partnership to Spur Innovation and Youth Employment

NAIROBI,Kenya July 30 – Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reiterated the government’s commitment to deepening...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Tycoon Chris Obure Seeks Police Protection, Claims Threat to Life After Senteu Plaza Reinstatement

His lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, called on authorities to provide immediate security for his client, warning that should anything happen to Obure, Zachary Baraza must...

11 hours ago

World

Chinese Envoy Dismisses Kenya ‘Debt Trap’ Narrative as “Completely False”

Ambassador Guo defended China’s development financing model, stressing that all loans extended to Kenya are based on mutually agreed development priorities aligned with Vision...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Malindi court allows DCI to exhume bodies in suspected starvation cult

Prosecution Counsel Judy Gachuru told the court that investigators suspect multiple individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation in what appears to be part...

19 hours ago

County News

Nairobi’s Two Rivers Mall conducts full-scale fire drill to boost safety readiness

The exercise, which began at 9am, tested the mall’s fire response systems and staff readiness in the event of a real emergency.

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Ruto Cabinet clears wide health reforms to curb fraud, protect patients

The Bill, the Cabinet Office said in a brief on Tuesday, Bill dismantles entrenched impunity in the health sector and prioritises patient safety.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA whips Nyoro from influential budget role in committee reshuffle

Nyoro, a key ally-turned-critic of President William Ruto, has been reassigned to the Diaspora and Migrant Workers Committee chaired by Taita Taveta MP Lydia...

2 days ago

Africa

Kenya to host joint EAC-SADC Co-Chairs’ meeting on DRC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting will also serve as a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators for the peace process.

2 days ago