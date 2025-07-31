(WATCH) Kenya to Gain Big from Tariff-Free Access to Chinese Market – Envoy Guo Haiyan

Popular
World
NAIROBI,Kenya July 30 – Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reiterated the government’s commitment to deepening...
NATIONAL NEWS
City Tycoon Chris Obure Seeks Police Protection, Claims Threat to Life After Senteu Plaza Reinstatement
His lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, called on authorities to provide immediate security for his client, warning that should anything happen to Obure, Zachary Baraza must...
World
Ambassador Guo defended China’s development financing model, stressing that all loans extended to Kenya are based on mutually agreed development priorities aligned with Vision...
NATIONAL NEWS
Prosecution Counsel Judy Gachuru told the court that investigators suspect multiple individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation in what appears to be part...
County News
The exercise, which began at 9am, tested the mall’s fire response systems and staff readiness in the event of a real emergency.
Capital Health
The Bill, the Cabinet Office said in a brief on Tuesday, Bill dismantles entrenched impunity in the health sector and prioritises patient safety.
NATIONAL NEWS
Nyoro, a key ally-turned-critic of President William Ruto, has been reassigned to the Diaspora and Migrant Workers Committee chaired by Taita Taveta MP Lydia...
Africa
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting will also serve as a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators for the peace process.