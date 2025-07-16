(WATCH) Israel hits Damascus – Syrian military HQ attacked by IDF

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE
More on Capital News
DIPLOMACY
Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, asserted that a majority of the international community has condemned recent attacks on Iranian territory.
DIPLOMACY
The criticism follows a major Israeli assault on June 13 targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities and the killing of senior Iranian commanders and nuclear...
World
Their bodies were sent to Nuseirat's al-Awda Hospital, which also treated 16 injured people including seven children, a doctor there said.
Top stories
Trump said the move would “give Syrians a chance at greatness”, underscoring a pivot toward normalization with Syria’s new leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa...
World
Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran on 13 June, claiming Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon. The US later joined...
World
The escalation began when Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the offensive, with President Trump authorising...