(WATCH) Icelandic volcano spews hot lava and smoke amid 12th eruption

A volcano erupted on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula on Wednesday, spewing hot red lava and smoke.



This eruption, the twelfth on the Reykjanes Peninsula since 2021, is characterised by a fissure that formed with almost no warning, emitting lava flows from the long crack.



The eruption posed no immediate threat to populated areas according to media reports.



Experts suggest that eruptions in this area could recur for decades or even centuries.



The island nation in the North Atlantic, with its numerous glaciers and volcanoes, has already experienced around a dozen eruptions since geological systems on the Reykjanes Peninsula reactivated in 2021.



Eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula are expected to continue for some time. They have not yet threatened Reykjavik or resulted in large volumes of ash being released into the stratosphere, so air traffic has not been disrupted.