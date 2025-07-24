Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

(WATCH) From waste to wages – Ghana’s recycling drive transforms Accra communities

Published

Ghana is ramping up efforts to tackle its plastic waste crisis with a nationwide push for recycling and sustainable waste management.

Led by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MEST), a $7 million initiative launched earlier this year is driving the country’s transition to a circular economy.

“When rain falls like this, the pure water rubbish and water bottles are always roaming, and the community always floods,” said one resident. “But for now, the clean-up has changed everything. Now… it’s always neat,” she explained.

Beyond its environmental impact, the recycling movement is also helping to address unemployment by creating income opportunities for residents.

“Before, the plastic rubbish… they don’t sell it,” continued the resident. “But nowadays, I will go and pick the rubbish and go and sell it… I can buy food for myself, I can buy bread.”

Ghana produces an estimated 840,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year, but until this year, only around 9.5 percent of it was recycled. The rest typically ends up in drains, open areas, or the ocean, endangering ecosystems and exacerbating urban flooding.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

How the rise of green tech is feeding another environmental crisis

As the world transitions to more renewable energy sources, the demand for it has soared.

1 day ago

World

India, Ghana Elevate Ties to Comprehensive Partnership as Modi Makes Historic Visit

Accra, Ghana July 5 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a major boost in India–Ghana relations, revealing that the two countries had agreed...

July 5, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Nations seek concensus on management of chemicals, waste and pollution

The newly established panel is designed to address a critical gap in the global environmental framework by providing countries with independent, policy-relevant scientific advice...

June 21, 2025

Africa

Ghana temporarily shuts embassy in US over alleged visa scandal

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the embassy will be shut following the "damning findings" of an audit team he put together to investigate alleged corruption...

May 27, 2025

Africa

Kenya seeks to establish secondary KQ hub in Accra to boost West African connectivity

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir made the request during an official visit to Accra

May 8, 2025

World

Gun-wearing leader sparks attention at Ghana inauguration

It is not clear if Traore had permission to carry the weapon and the new Ghanaian government has not responded to a BBC request...

January 12, 2025

Africa

Ruto secures Mahama’s backing for Kenya’s AUC bid after hosting President-Elect in Kilgoris

The election for the new AUC Chairperson, reserved for candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc in accordance with AU regulations, iwill take place in...

December 30, 2024

Africa

President Ruto congratulates Ghana’s President-elect Mahama

The move comes after the ruling New Patriotic Party candidate Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in Saturday’s polls.

December 9, 2024