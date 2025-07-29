Firefighters were deployed to rescue dozens of residents trapped by rising waters at a nursing home in Beijing on Monday, as a powerful flash flood swept through the Chinese capital, claiming at least 30 lives and forcing thousands to evacuate.
Footage showed emergency personnel working amid widespread inundation, evacuating stranded citizens using assault boats. Buildings and vehicles were seen submerged under torrential floodwaters.
A heavy downpour, triggered by a subtropical high, has deluged Beijing, killing at least 30 people and forcing around 80,000 residents to leave their homes, local media reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials to prepare for worst-case scenarios and to accelerate the evacuation of people living in flood-prone areas.
Since the weekend, torrential rains have also battered several municipalities in northern China, including Tianjin, Hebei, and eastern Shandong.
World
(WATCH) Firefighters rescue trapped residents as deadly flash floods sweep Beijing, killing at least 30
Firefighters were deployed to rescue dozens of residents trapped by rising waters at a nursing home in Beijing on Monday, as a powerful flash flood swept through the Chinese capital, claiming at least 30 lives and forcing thousands to evacuate.
Popular
More on Capital News
Fifth Estate
In the first half of 2025 alone, Chinese firms signed 176 investment and construction contracts worth $124 billion across BRI countries — surpassing the...
World
Beijing has said the development will prioritise ecological protection and boost local prosperity.
Fifth Estate
The traditional architecture of global finance—long dominated by Western-led institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank—is undergoing a subtle yet...
World
(WATCH) Rise of the machines? 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games kick off with symbolic relay at Great Wall
Humanoid robots competed in a relay at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday to commence the month-long 2025 World...
World
(WATCH) A city drowning – Drone reveals Hyderabad streets swamped as Pakistan flood death toll tops 117
Drone footage filmed on Tuesday revealed massive flooding in the streets of Hyderabad, southern Sindh province, as the death toll from monsoon-triggered floods rose...
World
The worst affected area is Kerr County where 43 people havedied and where 27 children remain missing from a Christian youth camp located along...
Fifth Estate
At present, China produces more than 80% of the world’s solar panels, refines the bulk of the critical minerals used in batteries, and dominates...
DIPLOMACY
His comments came after Iran's state-run Press TV reported that parliament had approved a plan to close the Strait but added that the final...