(WATCH) Families in Nairobi call for killings to stop as anti-govt protests claim 31 lives

Families of those killed in the ‘Saba Saba’ anti-government protests have demanded an end to the violence, as outrage over police brutality intensifies and calls for President William Ruto’s resignation grow louder in Nairobi.



On Monday, violent clashes broke out between police and protesters marking the ‘Saba Saba’ anniversary, as large crowds rallied nationwide in defiance against police brutality and living standards, while demanding President Ruto’s resignation.

In response, authorities closed roads and deployed tear gas to disperse crowds.



“I appeal to the government to please listen to the views of the youth on what they want with their lives. You’ve finished our children, my child is dead, and he was my support. He was everything to me,” said Faith Indeche, mother of Elvis Musavi, who was killed during the demonstrations.



“Don’t kill any more children! Listen to the cry of these children and also listen to us parents, like us single mothers, that have struggled to raise children then someone just kills them. I only appeal for justice for my child. Please help me,” she added.



Cosmas Marembe, whose cousin was also killed in the protests, echoed the sentiments calling for President Ruto to ‘find justice for all Kenyans’ in the aftermath of the deadly riots.



Human rights activist and Vocal Africa CEO, Hussein Khalid, stated that protesters will remain defiant, citing evidence that suggests police have executed demonstrators who posed no threats to officers.



“Kenya is not a police state. This government must understand that we are beyond being coerced. We are beyond being silenced, we will continue to air our voices, we will continue to communicate our rights, and we will make sure justice is done,” he said.



Authorities have confirmed that over 500 people have been arrested.