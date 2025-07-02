(WATCH) Dubai trials Middle East’s first eVTOL air taxi, targets 2026 launch

Dubai made aviation history on Monday by hosting the Middle East’s first piloted test flight of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, marking a significant step towards launching urban air taxi services.



The event was organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with US-based Joby Aviation.



Footage reveals the eVTOL aircraft preparing for takeoff at a desert test site, with senior officials inspecting the vehicle up close. Additional shots depict the electric-powered aircraft parked on its launch platform, showcasing its innovative design.



Joby Aviation and the RTA have agreed to launch air taxi services by 2026, with the first vertiport planned near Dubai International Airport.



“In addition to that, we’re going to have Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina. We have already started building the first vertebrate. We expect it to be completed by Q1 2026,” Anthony Curry, General Manager of Joby Aviation UAE, said. “This is a major milestone both for the aviation world, but more importantly, for Dubai..”



He also pointed out that the aircraft is prepared to fly in various conditions and will withstand Dubai’s hot weather.



“The aircraft will be ready to fly during these normal weathers in Dubai. It is ready for a different type of weather is for rain, for hot weather, for cold weather,” he added.