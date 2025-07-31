(WATCH) BRICS is attacking the dollar! – Trump ‘still negotiating’ with India after 25% tariff threat

US President Donald Trump lashed out at BRICS for ‘attacking the dollar’ – but appeared to dodge questions on a potential ‘25% tariff’ for India and even an additional ‘penalty’ for its relationship with Russia – as he took questions in DC on Wednesday.



“You mentioned today that India, in addition to its 25 percent care rate, would pay an additional penalty because of its support of Russia. What is that additional penalty? And are other countries facing the same threat?” he was asked.



“Well, we’re negotiating right now, and it’s also BRICS. You know, they have BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States. And India is a member of that, if you can believe it. It’s an attack on the dollar. And we’re not going to let anybody attack the dollar,” he replied.



“Are you still open to negotiate with India on the tariff front?” he was asked.



“We’ll see what happens. Again, India was the highest or just about the highest tariff nation in the world,” Trump added.



Earlier, Trump said that India would in fact face the 25% tariff from August 1, and would also pay an unspecified ‘penalty’ for ties to Russia.



“They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST,” he wrote on Truth Social.



India reacted, saying it “will take all steps necessary to protect the national interest” and that it remained committed to negotiating a “fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement”. “The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs,” it added.