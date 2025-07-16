(WATCH) A city drowning – Drone reveals Hyderabad streets swamped as Pakistan flood death toll tops 117

Drone footage filmed on Tuesday revealed massive flooding in the streets of Hyderabad, southern Sindh province, as the death toll from monsoon-triggered floods rose to 117 across Pakistan.



The aerial shots show entire neighbourhoods submerged, with residents seen wading through waist-deep water and houses partially underwater.



According to media reports citing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least seven people lost their lives in the past 24 hours alone.



This brings the overall fatality count from monsoon rains and related flooding since late June to 117, while the number of injured has climbed to at least 253.



Since June 26, rain-related incidents have also damaged at least 485 houses nationwide, NDMA said.



Pakistan has endured devastating monsoon seasons in recent years, most notably in August 2022, when exceptionally heavy flooding killed over 1,000 people across multiple regions. Authorities have attributed the scale of destruction largely to climate change.