(WATCH) 300 year old tree Quebracho tree moved for road expansion in Argentina despite mass protests

A 300-year-old white quebracho tree was relocated from Villa Allende, Cordoba on Sunday to make way for the expansion of Padre Luchesse Avenue, despite huge protests from local residents.



Municipal workers used a crane truck to move the massive tree 25 meters from its original site, while dozens of activists gathered in opposition, holding banners such as ‘the Quebracho stays’.



Activists, who have been protesting for 60 days, condemned the move, warning the ancient tree likely would not survive relocation. Fernando, one activist, called the operation ‘improvised’, noting the new site is surrounded by pine trees which will'”compete for water and acidify the soil’, further jeopardising the quebracho.



Government Secretary Felipe Crespo defended the action, saying “We are relocating a tree that was left in the middle of the route. It was analysed twice along the path to the mountains to see if it could be preserved by modifying the route, but that was not possible,”



The relocation followed the Córdoba Chamber for Administrative Litigation rejecting an injunction to halt the removal.



“With both judges missing a historic, iconic opportunity to give the environment in Cordoba a boost, a sign of support, an encouragement, and they didn’t do it. They ordered the tree to be removed,” said Guillermo Gallian, an environmentalist.



The complex transplant cost an estimated 10-30 million pesos ($8,000-$24,000 USD), a figure inflated by technical failures on Saturday including burst hydraulic hoses and a 50-litre oil spill.



Previous technical studies indicated less than a 20% survival chance due to the tree’s advanced age, significant size (10 meters tall), and the extreme stress of relocation.