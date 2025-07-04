Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga,Woman Representative Joyce Bensuda and area MP Eve Obara joined mourners at the ceremony, defying security concerns that had prompted fears of low attendance during an overnight vigil/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga among politicians at Ojwang’s burial as police keep off

The trio, joined by Embakasi MP Babu Owino and Mbita’s Millie Odhiambo, showed up hours into the funeral service led by Batist Church amid tense calms following the chatic storming of a nearby police station.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 — The burial service for the late Albert Ojwang is underway at Nyawango Primary School in Homa Bay County, amid tense calm a day after the dramatic razing of Mawego Police Station by mourners protesting his death in custody.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Woman Representative Joyce Bensuda and area MP Eve Obara joined mourners at the ceremony on Friday, defying security concerns that had prompted fears of low attendance during an overnight vigil.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The trio, joined by Embakasi MP Babu Owino and Mbita’s Millie Odhiambo, showed up hours into the funeral service led by Batist Church amid tense calms following the chatic storming of a nearby police station.

Ojwang’s body arrived on Thursday at the family’s Kokwanyo home under chaotic scenes after students from the nearby Mawego Technical College intercepted the hearse and diverted it to the police station, where he had been briefly held prior to his death in a police cell in Nairobi.

Call for justice

The students marched nearly three kilometres while singing dirges, demanding justice.

Upon arrival, the students torched the police station, causing extensive damage and halting operations.

Calm was only restored after officers from Kendu Bay Police Station intervened.

The attack on the station stoked fears of retaliation and arrests, casting a shadow over the night vigil, which was largely deserted apart from close family members and church representatives.

Friday’s burial proceeded with no police presence on the ground.

Odhiambo Ojiro, a local activist, praised the youth for ensuring Ojwang—who was a trained teacher—received a dignified sendoff.

“The trooping of young people to bid farewell to the late Ojwang is a sign of solidarity. There’s only one clarion call: justice,” Ojiro said.

He further criticized political leaders for inaction, urging President William Ruto to rein in officers accused of extrajudicial killings and abductions.

“There’s no trust left in the system,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Albert Ojwang’s burial underway after tense vigil, no police presence on ground

Notably, Capital News observed no police presence on the ground. There was also no indication of the arrival of notable politicians, including the area...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Deserted vigil marks eve of Ojwang burial after police station raid

Students from the nearby Mawego Technical College intercepted the body while it was en route to the family home and diverted it to Mawego...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Youths in blogger Albert Ojwang funeral procession storm police station, set it ablaze

Youths from the nearby Mawego National Polytechnic chanted slogans demanding justice for Ojwang, whose death in June sparked nationwide outrage, drawing condemnation from human...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

The prosecution led by Victor Owiti urged the court not to grant bail or bond saying that if released, they are likely to interfere...

June 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects to be charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

Talaam and two officers John Mukhwana and Peter Kimani will be charged alongside John Gitau, Gin Abwao, and Brian Njue.

June 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA denies Issack Hassan’s involvement in Lagat’s interrogation

The Authority emphasized that, contrary to a report published in a local daily, Lagat was not interrogated by IPOA's Chairperson or Chief Executive Officer,...

June 21, 2025

POLICE BRUTALITY

Waiguru urges accountability amid police brutality concerns

Waiguru condemned what she termed as worrying trends in law enforcement, stating, “It is extremely unfortunate that in a democratic republic, people can be...

June 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat records statement with IPOA over Albert Ojwang’s death

Lagat had been summoned for the grilling sessions which are part of the probe into the  clobbering and strangulation of Ojwang.

June 19, 2025