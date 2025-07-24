Wandayi urges vigilance against vandals as he launches rural electrification in Kisii

KISII, Kenya, Jul 24 — Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant in protecting the country’s electricity infrastructure from vandals as the government accelerates rural electrification projects.

Speaking in Kitutu Chache North, Bochoge Chache, and South Mugirango constituencies in Kisii County, where he commissioned new electrification projects on Thursday, Wandayi called on residents to work closely with authorities to report cases of transformer vandalism and illegal power connections.

“This is a critical moment for development, and electrifying villages will boost the economy and help our children study at night,” Wandayi said.

“We are working closely with your leadership to ensure development trickles down.”

Principal Secretary Alex Wachira echoed the appeal, urging communities to take responsibility for safeguarding transformers and other installations.

“We are asking you to be on the lookout and deal with anyone trying to vandalize these transformers,” Wachira said, emphasizing collaboration with police to bring offenders to justice.

The warning comes amid rising cases of vandalism targeting critical energy infrastructure.

Disruption

In June, three people, including a police officer, were arrested while vandalizing high-voltage underground cables near Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi — a disruption that impacted power supply to key facilities including Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi’s Upper Hill, and parts of the City Centre.

In April, a court sentenced a man in Western Kenya to nearly seven years in prison with an option of Sh10.2 million fine after pleading guilty to multiple counts of vandalizing and stealing electricity infrastructure.

Kenya Power welcomed the ruling, with its Security Services Manager Geoffrey Kigen saying it sent a strong message of zero tolerance on vandalism of critical infrastructure.

Kenya Power Managing Director Dr Joseph Siror warned that such acts not only pose a public safety risk but also result in significant financial losses and power outages affecting homes, businesses, and essential services.

The company urged Kenyans to report suspicious activities near energy installations through police stations, Kenya Power offices, or via the Company’s USSD code *977#.

During Thursdya’s commissioning event, Wandayi also appealed for peace and unity, saying the government is implementing strategies to address national challenges, including unemployment.

He added that President William Ruto remains committed to completing development projects across the country.