‘Wait for 2027’: Kindiki to ‘coup plotters’

NAROK, Kenya, Jul 12 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to political leaders allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, stating that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not tolerate unconstitutional schemes aimed at removing it from office.

Speaking on Saturday during a women’s empowerment programme in Emurwa Dikirr Constituency, Narok County, Kindiki blamed unnamed opposition actors intent on inciting violence and causing bloodshed in the country.

“These individuals are impatient. They want to spill blood in our country—something we will not sit back and watch happen,” said the Deputy President.

He emphasized that the government will not allow a few individuals to destabilize the nation through illegal shortcuts.

“To anyone with ambitions for political office—whether as MCA, MP, senator, governor, or president—wait for 2027. That is when Kenyans will decide who they want to elect,” he said.

Kindiki reiterated that it is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that will declare the winners of the elections, and anyone dissatisfied with the outcome has a constitutional right to seek redress in court.

“The courts will decide based on evidence. That is how a democracy works,” he stated.

He warned that the government would not be drawn into what he described as “nonsense” aimed at plunging the country into instability.