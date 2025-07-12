Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kindiki blamed unnamed opposition actors intent on inciting violence and causing bloodshed in the country/DPCS

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Wait for 2027’: Kindiki to ‘coup plotters’

Kindiki reiterated that it is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that will declare the winners of the elections, and anyone dissatisfied with the outcome has a constitutional right to seek redress in court.

Published

NAROK, Kenya, Jul 12 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to political leaders allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, stating that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not tolerate unconstitutional schemes aimed at removing it from office.

Speaking on Saturday during a women’s empowerment programme in Emurwa Dikirr Constituency, Narok County, Kindiki blamed unnamed opposition actors intent on inciting violence and causing bloodshed in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“These individuals are impatient. They want to spill blood in our country—something we will not sit back and watch happen,” said the Deputy President.

Opposition hijacking Gen Z movement to revive dwindling careers: Ruto

He emphasized that the government will not allow a few individuals to destabilize the nation through illegal shortcuts.

“To anyone with ambitions for political office—whether as MCA, MP, senator, governor, or president—wait for 2027. That is when Kenyans will decide who they want to elect,” he said.

Ruto tells off politicians, Church leaders encouraging violent protests

Kindiki reiterated that it is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that will declare the winners of the elections, and anyone dissatisfied with the outcome has a constitutional right to seek redress in court.

“The courts will decide based on evidence. That is how a democracy works,” he stated.

He warned that the government would not be drawn into what he described as “nonsense” aimed at plunging the country into instability.

Post Views: 29
In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto loyalists take ‘two term’ agenda to Transmara

Speaking in Emurwa Dikirr Constituency, Transmara West, Narok County, during a women’s empowerment program led by Jonah Ngeno, the leaders pledged their full support...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Government Invests Over Sh20bn in Embu County to Spur Economic Transformation

NAIROBI,Kenya Jul 6 – The government has committed more than Sh20 billion to infrastructure projects in Embu County as part of its plan to...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki dimisses ‘political dimwits, cons’ as he vows ‘superior conversation’ 

Kindiki said the electorate has grown more enlightened and is no longer swayed by empty slogans or personality-driven politics. 

June 22, 2025

Top stories

Kindiki: Radical and Bold commitment calls for public scrutiny

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials that the government must now shift its full...

June 19, 2025

BOTTOM-UP

DP Kindiki pushes Cabinet to deliver ‘tangible’ results in the second half of Ruto’s term

DP Kindiki emphasized the need for honest introspection on the government’s performance, particularly in implementing the ambitious pledges made during the 2022 General Election...

June 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki dismisses claims of fallout with Mbarire

The deputy president reassured residents that his relationship with Governor Mbarire and the people of Embu remains strong and unshaken.

June 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kilifi North MP withdraws controversial Muguka Bill after talks with Kindiki

The withdrawn bill had aimed to amend the Crops Act, Cap 318, to distinguish muguka from miraa (khat) and exclude it from the list...

June 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki roots for national unity and inclusion to fulfil Kenya’s aspirations as he praises Raila-Ruto unity deal

Kindiki pledged support for President William Ruto’s unity agenda, saying it is key to delivering economic freedom to all Kenyans.

June 2, 2025