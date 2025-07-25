Connect with us

Mwagodi — a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities — went missing on Wednesday night/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Vocal Ruto critic ‘abducted’ in Dar es Salaam

Mwagodi — a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities — went missing on Wednesday night. He was last seen in Kigamboni, where he works at Amani Beach Hotel.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi, a leading critic of President William Ruto’s church fundraising spree, has been reported missing in Dar es Salaam under circumstances that rights groups claim point to a possible abduction.

Mwagodi — a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities — went missing on Wednesday night.

He was last seen in Kigamboni, where he works at Amani Beach Hotel.

Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, a human rights organization, said the disappearance bears the hallmarks of an enforced disappearance and accused the Tanzanian government of targeting Kenyan activists.

“A Kenyan has been abducted in Tanzania. Again,” Khalid said in a statement Friday.

“Family has confirmed that Mwabili Mwagodi, who is a Kenyan activist and was vocal against church donations, was abducted in Tanzania on Wednesday. It seems President Suluhu Samia and her government are working round the clock to target Kenyan activists.”

A screenshot shared by Khalid included a distress message reportedly from Mwagodi’s sister, Isabella Kituri, indicating that efforts by his employer to file a missing person’s report were deferred by local police until the 24-hour mark had passed.

“His employer went to report a missing person case this evening but was told they must wait until it’s 24 hours,” the message read in part.

“We are worried because he was at the front line of blocking Ruto’s church fundraising missions and has been quite vocal mobilizing Gen Z on social media.”

Spammed DCI

In his last social media post on Wednesday — the same day the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) unveiled its revamped call center, including a dedicated WhatsApp number for reporting crime — Mwagodi was among Kenyans who spammed the platform.

“I have reported some criminals to Fichua kwa DCI… I suggest you do the same,” he wrote on his X account at 6.56 pm, attaching a screenshot featuring images of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, DCI Director Mohamed Amin, and President Ruto, whom he labeled as “criminals.”

It remains unclear whether his disappearance is connected to that post.

Mwagodi gained prominence for organizing online campaigns opposing political fundraising in places of worship, particularly those involving President Ruto.

His “Occupy Church Movement” campaign forced some churches to reject donations from politicians due to public pressure.

His social media activities have made him a prominent figure in Kenya’s Gen Z-led digital activism movement.

As of Friday morning, Tanzanian authorities had not issued a statement regarding Mwagodi’s disappearance.

Human rights organizations across East Africa are calling for immediate investigations and for the Tanzanian government to account for Mwagodi’s whereabouts.

VOCAL Africa and other rights defenders have urged both the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi to intervene urgently.

This is not the first time activists have raised concerns over cross-border intimidation.

His sudden disappearance follows a growing pattern of regional concern about the safety of dissidents and critics operating across East Africa’s borders.

Mwagodi’s family, friends, and supporters have taken to social media under the hashtag #FreeMwabiliMwagodi to demand answers and coordinate efforts to locate him.

In this article:
