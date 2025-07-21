Connect with us

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Sophia Sitati, who presided over the issuance ceremony, commended the founding members of the two parties for taking the first formal step toward political participation/ORPP

NATIONAL NEWS

VIDA, HAPA: Parties Registrar allows provisional listing of 2 new parties

The temporary listing of Vision for Development Alliance (VIDA) and Hekima Alliance Party (HAPA) brings the number of provisionally registered political parties in the country to seventeen as of July 21.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has issued certificates of provisional registration to two newly formed political entities.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Sophia Sitati, who presided over the issuance ceremony on Monday, commended the founding members of the two parties for taking the first formal step toward political participation.

She emphasized the need for compliance with all legal and administrative requirements before the parties can be fully registered.

During the event, ORPP officials guided the parties on the next steps, including fulfilling full registration requirements such as member recruitment, adherence to the Political Parties Act and the Data Protection Act, promotion of inclusive leadership, and establishment of party offices.

The parties were also reminded that, while provisionally registered parties are allowed to publicize their vision and recruit members, they are not permitted to campaign or participate in any election until they attain full registration status.

Registrar Sitati further noted that provisionally registered parties have a 270-day window to meet all compliance obligations.

She urged them to focus on building inclusive membership, particularly by engaging youth, women, and other special interest groups.

Founding members of VIDA and HAPA expressed appreciation for the ORPP’s continued guidance and support throughout the registration process, pledging to adhere to all stipulated requirements.

