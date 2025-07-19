US tech CEO suspended after Coldplay concert embrace goes viral

US tech company has placed its CEO on leave after a big screen embrace at a Coldplay concert – rumoured to involve two of its employees – went viral.

In the clip, which initially appeared on a giant screen at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, two people are seen with their arms wrapped around each other.

When their faces appear for thousands to see, the man and woman abruptly duck and hide from the camera.

Reports that both are executives at the company Astronomer and rumours of an affair sparked by the band leader’s comment, then spread online.

Late on Friday, the company confirmed on X that its CEO Andy Byron had been placed on leave.