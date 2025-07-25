US Embassy now requires Visa applicants to list all social media usernames and handles used over a 5-year period

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The United States Embassy in Kenya has issued a new directive requiring visa applicants to disclose all their social media usernames or handles from the past five years as part of an expanded screening process aimed at bolstering its national security interests.

In a statement, the embassy emphasized that this requirement applies to all social media platforms used within the period and must be completed truthfully on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit,” read the statement in part.

Applicants are expected to include any screen names, usernames, or other identifiers linked to platforms they’ve used to interact, collaborate, or share information online, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X), YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

The embassy warned that failure to disclose accurate social media details could lead to visa denial or future ineligibility.

“Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future U.S. visas.”

The policy, part of broader U.S. immigration reforms, was introduced under the 2017 Executive Order on “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.”

Though initially met with privacy concerns, it has since been implemented globally.

The move underscores the U.S. government’s ongoing efforts to integrate digital footprints into its vetting processes.

Applicants are now urged to prepare detailed accounts of their online activity before initiating the visa process to avoid complications or delays.