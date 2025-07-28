Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US-China talks to restart as hopes grow for trade war truce extension

The current 90-day truce between the US and China – which saw the two countries temporarily lowering tariffs on each other – is set to end on 12 August.

Published

The US and China are due to start a fresh round of talks on Monday as expectations grow that the world’s two biggest economies could agree a 90-day extension to their trade war truce.

The meetings in Sweden – led on Washington’s side by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and for Beijing by Vice Premier He Lifeng – come hours after US President Donald Trump announced a framework tariffs deal with the European Union.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The current 90-day truce between the US and China – which saw the two countries temporarily lowering tariffs on each other – is set to end on 12 August.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, the US and China had raised import levies on each other to more than 100%.

The current 90-day tariffs pause came after top officials from the US and China met in Geneva and London earlier this year.

Last week, Bessent said talks with China were in “a very good place” and suggested the new round of talks could result in a second truce.

On Monday, citing sources on both sides, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, external reported that the US and China are expected to extend the truce by another three months.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that the US has frozen restrictions on technology exports to China to avoid hurting trade talks and help Trump secure a meeting with President Xi Jinping this year.

Technology exports, specifically chips used for artificial intelligence (AI), have been at the centre of the trade dispute.

US security officials have raised concerned that high-end US chips could be used by China’s military and help its companies in the race for innovation.

The BBC has contacted the US Treasury and the Commerce Department, and the Chinese embassy in Washington for comment.

The latest US-China talks come after Washington struck deals with both the EU and Japan in the last week.

On Sunday, Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a trade agreement framework.

It ended a months-long standoff between two of the world’s biggest economic partners.

Last week, Trump said Washington had agreed a “massive” trade deal with Tokyo.

Under the agreement, Japan would invest $550bn (£407bn) in the US while its goods sold to America would be taxed at 15% when they reach the country – below the 25% tariff Trump had threatened.

The US has also struck tariffs deals with the UK, Indonesia and Vietnam.

At 10%, Britain has negotiated the lowest US tariff rate so far.

No similar breakthrough is expected from the US-China talks this week but, with expectations of an extension to their truce, there are hopes that global trade will not be hit by fresh tariffs disruption.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, UK PM Starmer Renew Strategic Partnership to Boost Trade and Security

President Ruto said the revitalised agreement is expected to double the volume of Kenya–UK trade within five years.

July 1, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China’s foreign trade up 5.3pc in first three quarters: China Daily

In the meantime, the country's exports surged 6.2 percent on a yearly basis to 18.62 trillion yuan and imports rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to...

October 14, 2024

Kenya

Kenya woos Japanese investors with promise of good returns

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Kenya has rallied Japanese investors to invest in the East African nation, assuring them of a conducive business environment....

February 8, 2024

Kenya

Kenya and South Africa strengthen trade ties under AfCFTA framework

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Kenya and South Africa on Thursday intensified their efforts to strengthen the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) framework....

February 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, US to forge stronger ties in trade partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 – Kenya and the United States on Monday underscored their mutual dedication to strengthening bilateral trade and investment. The focus...

January 29, 2024

business

China and Vietnam expand agricultural trade: China Daily

Statistics published by the city, with a population of 200,000, in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region showed that its trading volume with Vietnam reached...

December 13, 2023
Kuria said "With my head held high, I am now taking on new responsibilities." Kuria said "With my head held high, I am now taking on new responsibilities."

Kenya

Kuria proud of Trade achievements as he transitions to new docket

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Outgoing Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has shared a list of 12 accomplishments he achieved during his tenure in...

October 7, 2023

World

North, South Korea trade warning shots on maritime border

Seoul (AFP), Oct 24 – South Korea’s military said Monday it had fired warning shots at a North Korean ship that crossed the countries’...

October 24, 2022