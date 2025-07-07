Upcountry PSVs Blocked from Entering Nairobi CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Dozens of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from upcountry have been blocked from accessing Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) amid heightened security ahead of the planned Saba Saba protests.

Videos circulating on social media show multiple long-distance buses forced to park along the busy Waiyaki Way after authorities denied them entry into the city centre as a precautionary measure.

Police tightened control of movement within the capital, citing concerns over potential unrest during the nationwide protests commemorating the historic Saba Saba movement.

Major roads leading into the CBD, including Haile Selassie Avenue, Moi Avenue, and Kenyatta Avenue, have seen restricted access since early morning.

Likewise, police have stopped motorists from accessing CBD through Kiambu road, Jogoo road, as well as Thika road.

Matatu operators within the city have also reported massive scale-down of activity as commuters avoid the town for fear of disruptions.

This, even as police maintain that no one has been denied access to the CBD, a clear contradiction to the current state of affairs.

“Everybody is getting into the CBD, and everyone is going about their duties normally,” said Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli.