UNESCO inscribes ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ as India’s 44th World Heritage Site

July 14 – India’s cultural heritage received a major boost after UNESCO officially inscribed the ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ into its prestigious World Heritage List. The inscription, announced during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, recognises the exceptional fortification systems developed by the Marathas between the 17th and 19th centuries.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar expressed his delight on X, noting: “Delighted that ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ has been inscribed in @UNESCO #WorldHeritage list. Developed between the 17th & 19th centuries, the extraordinary fortification systems showcase the complexity and strategic prowess of Maratha defence systems as well as India’s rich civilizational legacy.”

The successful nomination follows an 18-month-long evaluation process, including technical assessments and site inspections by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites). This addition marks India’s 44th World Heritage Site and underscores the country’s diverse architectural and historical legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the development, calling it a proud moment for India and a tribute to its historic military architecture.

The Ministry of Culture said the Maratha forts demonstrate not only military ingenuity but also regional identity and architectural excellence rooted in India’s civilizational ethos.

India–Mongolia Relations:

Separately, Jaishankar also extended greetings to Mongolia on the occasion of the Naadam Festival. In a post on X, he wished Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and the people of Mongolia, highlighting the strong cultural and spiritual ties shared between the two nations.

“Warm greetings FM Battsetseg Batmunkh, the Government and people of Mongolia on ‘Naadam Festival’ celebrations. May our economic cooperation, cultural and spiritual ties continue to flourish and enrich our strategic partnership,” he wrote.

Naadam, celebrated from July 11–13, is Mongolia’s national festival featuring traditional sports—wrestling, horse racing, and archery—and has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.