Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

King Charles has held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sandringham, after a free trade deal was signed between the UK and India. July 25, 2025.

World

UK and India Sign Landmark Trade Deal Slashing Tariffs, Boosting Bilateral Ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the deal as a “landmark moment” during a joint appearance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence. The agreement was formally signed by UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.

Published

LONDON, July 25 – The United Kingdom and India have signed a landmark trade agreement that will slash tariffs on a wide range of goods—from textiles and spices to whisky and cars—while expanding market access for businesses in both countries.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the deal as a “landmark moment” during a joint appearance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence. The agreement was formally signed by UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The signing follows a free trade agreement reached in principle by the two leaders in May, after more than three years of on-and-off negotiations. The deal still requires ratification by the UK Parliament.

“This is not the extent or the limit of our collaboration with India,” said Starmer. “We have unique bonds of history, family, and culture—and we want to strengthen this relationship further to be even more ambitious, modern, and long-term.”

Starmer also described the pact as “the biggest and most economically significant trade deal” the UK has concluded since exiting the European Union in 2020. However, the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility has projected that overall exports and imports will be around 15% lower in the long run compared to a scenario in which the UK had remained in the EU.

Standing alongside Starmer, Modi hailed the agreement as a “blueprint for our shared prosperity,” marking India’s most significant strategic trade pact with an advanced economy. Indian officials say the deal could set a template for future trade negotiations with the European Union and other regions.

Key Highlights of the UK-India Trade Deal:

  • Tariffs on British goods to India will fall from an average of 15% to 3%.
  • Alcoholic beverage duties will be reduced: Whisky and gin tariffs cut from 150% to 75%, and eventually to 40% over 10 years.
  • Automotive tariffs to fall from over 100% to 10% under a quota system.
  • 99% of Indian exports to the UK, including textiles, footwear, and food products, will face zero import duty.

Economic Impact and Investments

The two nations expect the agreement to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion ($34.4 billion) and contribute an additional £4.8 billion ($6.5 billion) annually to the UK economy. They also announced nearly £6 billion ($8 billion) in new trade and investment deals in sectors such as AI, aerospace, and dairy products.

The UK and India further committed to enhanced cooperation in defence, migration, health, climate action, and digital innovation.

Britain and India are currently the sixth and fifth-largest economies globally, with a bilateral trade relationship valued at around £41 billion ($55.3 billion) and supporting over 600,000 jobs across both countries.

Diplomatic Engagements and Tragedy Overshadow Talks

Modi’s visit to the UK—his fourth since assuming office in 2014—also includes meetings with King Charles III and discussions on recent geopolitical developments.

The two leaders were expected to address the Air India crash on June 12, in which a London-bound flight from Ahmedabad crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 people, including 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals. It is one of the deadliest aviation disasters involving UK citizens.

Starmer and Modi had met twice in the past year—at the G7 Summit in Canada and at the G20 Summit in Brazil.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

China begins building world’s largest dam, fuelling fears

Beijing has said the development will prioritise ecological protection and boost local prosperity.

4 days ago

Capital Health

India Sends 300,000 Measles and Rubella Vaccine Doses to Bolivia Amid Health Emergency

The aid comes at a critical moment as Bolivia grapples with a resurgence of measles cases. President Luis Arce Catacora has declared a National...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maasai Mara included in the World Book of Records, UK

CS Miano described the recognition as a historic milestone for Kenya’s tourism and conservation sector.

July 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

12-nation league welcomes Ethekon-led IEBC urging electoral impartiality

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from twelve countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada —emphasized the crucial role of the IEBC in safeguarding...

July 15, 2025

World

King’s message of unity for 7/7 attack anniversary

He condemned the "senseless acts of evil" that saw bombs detonated on the capital's public transport system, killing 52 people and injuring more than...

July 7, 2025

World

India, Ghana Elevate Ties to Comprehensive Partnership as Modi Makes Historic Visit

Accra, Ghana July 5 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a major boost in India–Ghana relations, revealing that the two countries had agreed...

July 5, 2025

Top stories

President Ruto Departs for UK and Spain to Seal Landmark Deals and Champion Global Finance Reform

The UK has committed to mobilising up to £1.5 billion (Sh306 billion) in new investments across Kenya by 2030, targeting sectors such as manufacturing,...

June 29, 2025

World

India recovers data from crashed Air India flight recorders

At least 270 people were killed when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed less than a minute after taking off on 12 June from...

June 27, 2025