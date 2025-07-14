Uhuru mourns Buhari as a ‘symbol of resilience and integrity’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Nigerian President the late Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘a symbol of resilience and integrity.’

Uhuru in a statement shared by his office described the former Nigerian leader as a Statesman who put the interests of Nigeria and the African continent above all else.

“President Buhari was not only a symbol of resilience but also of integrity. He had a firm stance on his principles and always prioritized the interests of Nigeria and Africa above self,” the statement read in part.

Kenyatta noted Buhari’s firm leadership through complex times and highlighted his legacy in championing anti-corruption, national security, and Pan-African cooperation.

“I have lost not just a friend but a fellow patriot in the quest for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa,” he stated.

He joins President William Ruto, who also mourned the late Nigerian leader, describing him as a champion for the fight against corruption and advanced regional security initiatives to counter terrorism.

“We also remember with sincere appreciation his message of congratulations in August 2022, following my election as President of Kenya, a testament to his abiding faith in democratic governance and to the enduring relations between Kenya and Nigeria,” he stated.

Buhari passed away at a clinic in London on Sunday aged 82.

The former military strongman turned diplomat will be buried in his hometown in Katsina state.