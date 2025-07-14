Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru mourns Buhari as a ‘symbol of resilience and integrity’

Uhuru highlighted his legacy in championing anti-corruption, national security, and Pan-African cooperation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Nigerian President the late Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘a symbol of resilience and integrity.’

Uhuru in a statement shared by his office described the former Nigerian leader as a Statesman who put the interests of Nigeria and the African continent above all else.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“President Buhari was not only a symbol of resilience but also of integrity. He had a firm stance on his principles and always prioritized the interests of Nigeria and Africa above self,” the statement read in part.

Kenyatta noted Buhari’s firm leadership through complex times and highlighted his legacy in championing anti-corruption, national security, and Pan-African cooperation.

“I have lost not just a friend but a fellow patriot in the quest for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa,” he stated.

He joins President William Ruto, who also mourned the late Nigerian leader, describing him as a champion for the fight against corruption and advanced regional security initiatives to counter terrorism.

“We also remember with sincere appreciation his message of congratulations in August 2022, following my election as President of Kenya, a testament to his abiding faith in democratic governance and to the enduring relations between Kenya and Nigeria,” he stated.

Buhari passed away at a clinic in London on Sunday aged 82.

The former military strongman turned diplomat will be buried in his hometown in Katsina state.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua opens DCP’s first Satellite office in Seattle

Gachagua says the office aims to serve Kenyans living in the region by enhancing political participation.

1 hour ago

Africa

Body of former Nigerian leader Buhari to be flown home for simple burial

Nigeria's Vice-President Kashim Shettima is also in London and will accompany Buhari's remains back to Nigeria.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to Raise Legal Drinking Age to 21 in New National Drug Control Policy

The policy outlines Kenya’s renewed war against alcohol, drug, and substance abuse in the country particularly among children, youth, and women.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiang’i Dismisses Raila’s Inter-generational Conclave Proposal

Matiang'i argued that Kenyan youth are not calling for mere conversations but are demanding meaningful reforms.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says Nigeria, Africa immensely enriched by Buhari’s wisdom

President Ruto recalled Buhari’s State Visit to Nairobi in January 2016, which marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

7 hours ago

Africa

Former Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari dies at 82

Buhari died at a clinic in London at the age of 82, his former spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a post on social media.

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Dual vaccine campaign nears completion with 15mn children covered

MoH reported 3.5 million children receiving the MR vaccine, while 12.1 million received the TCV vaccine—marking significant progress toward the campaign’s targets of 6.5...

1 day ago

SECURITY OPERATION

Lt Gen Ketter visits KDF troops in Somalia and Lamu

Lt Gen Ketter commended the soldiers for their dedication and sacrifice, especially during the initial phase of AUSSOM, following its transition from the African...

1 day ago