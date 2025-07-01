Connect with us

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, Kioni leadership in Jubulee gazetted ending years of wrangles

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and her EALA counterpart Kanini Kega, who had briefly declared themselves party leaders, were removed from their positions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The Registrar of Political Parties has gazetted former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Jubilee Party leader ending years of internal wrangles.

According to the notice, this follows a consent filed at the High Court by the party seeking to make the changes.

Registrar Ann Nderitu stated that nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege and her East Africa Legislative Assembly counterpart Kanini Kega, who had briefly declared themselves party leaders, were removed from their positions.

As Uhuru retained the top post, Jeremiah Kioni remained the Secretary General.

Jimmy Angwenyi has been replaced by Beatrice Gambo as the deputy party leader in charge of strategy.

Other deputy party leaders include Kudos Muiruri, who will handle outreach, and Joseph Manje, who will lead programmes.

David Murathe remains the deputy national chairman, while Yasin Noor takes over as deputy secretary general, replacing Joshua Kutuny.

The party also named Saitoti Torome as the new national chairperson, replacing Nelson Dzuya, while Pauline Njoroge assumes the role of deputy organising secretary, succeeding Mutava Musyimi.

Comments
