Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Ugandan military helicopter crashes at Somalia airport, official says

The cause of the crash and casualty figures are unclear.

Published

A Ugandan military helicopter with eight people on board has crashed at the main international airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, an aviation official has told the BBC.

The state-run news agency reported that a fire broke out after the helicopter crashed at the Aden Adde International Airport, but it had been quickly contained by the emergency services. Video footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the airport.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We heard the blast and saw smoke and flames over a helicopter. The smoke entirely covered the helicopter,” Farah Abdulle, one of the airport staff, told Reuters news agency.

The cause of the crash and casualty figures are unclear.

The head of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Maalim, told the BBC that the helicopter had come down in the airport’s military section after flying in from the Balidogle airbase in the Lower Shabelle region.

He said that an investigation was under way to establish the cause of the crash.

Ugandan troops are part of an African Union (AU) force helping the government fight the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group, which has been waging a brutal insurgency in Somalia.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Tanzania, Uganda among 36 other countries in Trump’s travel ban watchlist

Among the reasons cited include questionable security and lack of a cooperative government.

June 16, 2025

Africa

The women at the centre of Somalia’s construction boom

The two young female engineers have been overseeing the construction of a 10-floor apartment complex in Taleh in the city's Hodan District.

June 15, 2025

Africa

World Bank U-turn ends loan ban to Uganda over gay rights

In 2023, Uganda voted in some of the world's harshest anti-homosexual legislation meaning that anybody engaging in certain same-sex acts can be sentenced to...

June 5, 2025

Africa

U.S. Urges Europe and Africa to Share Financial Burden of AU Mission in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3- The United States has called on its European and African partners to shoulder a greater share of the financial responsibility...

June 3, 2025

Africa

AFRICOM still ‘very transparent’, Langley says amid casualty disclosure concerns

AFRICOM, which supports the Somali Federal Government in its fight against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group, has scaled back on publicly releasing casualty data—particularly civilian...

May 31, 2025

Africa

Abductions, torture a threat to US interests in East Africa: Senator Risch

Ranking Republican, Senator Jim Risch, said the escalating human rights violations reflect weakening institutions and a growing culture of impunity in the region.

May 30, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya blocks Somaliland’s quest for diplomatic status in Nairobi

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs confirmed it had not authorized the event by the region that has been seeking international recognition as...

May 28, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Somaliland leader in Nairobi for ‘stretegic diplomatic visit’

Abdullahi arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, a day after Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity —...

May 27, 2025