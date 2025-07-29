Connect with us

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA whips Nyoro from influential budget role in committee reshuffle

Nyoro, a key ally-turned-critic of President William Ruto, has been reassigned to the Diaspora and Migrant Workers Committee chaired by Taita Taveta MP Lydia Haika.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been removed from the influential Budget and Appropriations Committee in a reshuffle by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, signaling a crackdown on lawmakers critical of the administration.

Nyoro, a key ally-turned-critic of President William Ruto, will join the Diaspora and Migrant Workers Committee chaired by Taita Taveta MP Lydia Haika.

House by Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro tabled the changes on the floor of the House on Tuesday. MPs ratified the reshuffle .

In recent months, Nyoro has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the government’s economic policies, particularly condemning rising fuel prices, heavy taxation, and what he termed “secretive borrowing practices.”

He accused the administration of unconstitutionally securitizing the fuel levy to borrow Sh175 billion without parliamentary approval as he escalated his criticism after the ruling party dropped him as Budget Committee Chairperson.

“This borrowing is not reflected in official debt records, and Parliament was never consulted. This raises serious concerns about transparency, legality, and the long-term sustainability of public finances,” Nyoro said.

Mathioya MP Edwin Gichuki Mugo will take up Nyoro’s slot in the budget team.

Osoro said the reshuffles were informed by regional balance, gender representation, and members’ expertise, emphasizing that no committee is superior to another.

“This is not the end. The Committee on Selection will sit again in the coming weeks to continue the review process. Members should take advantage of any committee assignments to gain experience,” he said.

Committee reshuffle

The UDA-led Majority alliance moved Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina to the rarely-convening Committee on Powers and Privileges, replacing John Okano Bwire (Taveta).

Other notable changes include:

  • Mary Emaase Otucho (Teso South) replacing Geoffrey Ruku (appointed CS) in the Public Accounts Committee.
  • Peter Ochieng’ Orero (Kibra) joining the National Cohesion Committee, replacing the late late Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were.
  • Joyce Atieno Bensuda Osogo (Homabay Woman Rep) replacing Were Kasipul in the Public Petitions Committee.
  • Anne Wanjiku Muratha (Kiambu Woman Rep) replacing Jane Njeri Maina on the National Cohesion Committee.
  • James Onyango Oyoo (Muhoroni) joining the Decentralized Funds Accounts Committee, replacing Joyce Bensuda Osogo.
  • Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) replacing Charity Kathambi Chepkwony (Njoro) in the Committee on Implementation.
  • Mary Wamaua Njoroge (Maragua) replacing Liza Chepkorir Chelule (Nakuru) in the Labour Committee.
  • Leah Sopiato Sankaire (Kajiado County) moving to the Tourism Committee, replacing MP Mugo.
  • John Okano Bwire (Matuga) joining the Trade Committee, replacing Geoffrey Ruku.
  • Nimrod Mbithuka Mbai (Kitui East) replacing Eric Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes) on the Constitution Implementation and Oversight Committee.
  • Eric Muchangi Karemba moving to the Public Petitions Committee, replacing Kibai Ernest Kagesi (Kitutu Chache North).

Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo seconded the motion, saying the changes were aimed at ensuring all committees remain functional.

“When we make these changes, it’s to fill spaces left by members like Hon. Were who passed away and to ensure gender balance. Skills like law or economics can be applied in virtually any committee,” she said.

