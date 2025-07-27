UDA Pledges Transparent Nominations for Mbeere North By-Election Amid Political Jostling

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has assured aspirants and residents of Mbeere North Constituency of a transparent, credible, and fair nomination process ahead of the upcoming parliamentary by-election that has so far attracted twelve aspirants.

The seat fell vacant following the appointment of Geofrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital, and Special Programmes.

UDA Party Chair and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, alongside CS Ruku, led a two-day retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County, bringing together nine of the twelve UDA parliamentary hopefuls. The meeting was aimed at fostering unity within the party, consulting on the constituency’s development agenda, and reaffirming UDA’s commitment to servant leadership.

“All candidates were assured of a transparent and credible nomination process,” the leaders said in a joint statement. “The party reaffirms its dedication to democratic principles and encourages all aspirants to contribute positively not only to the campaign, but also to the continued growth of the constituency, the county, and the nation.”

The retreat also served as a platform for dialogue on pressing development needs in Mbeere North, with participants reviewing ongoing and future initiatives, identifying challenges, and discussing actionable solutions aimed at transforming the lives of residents.

Parliamentary aspirants present included Josiah Thiriku, Leonard Wamuthende, Dominic Murage, Stephen Ngari Makindu, Joab Konji Kwayo, Muriuki Njagagua, Kariuki Mate, and Daniel Mbongo.

The leaders also commended CS Ruku’s appointment to the Cabinet, describing it as “a testament to the value of inclusive governance and the region’s growing voice in national affairs.”

Meanwhile, political temperatures are rising in Embu County as other parties gear up for a showdown in the by-election. Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi and Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) chair Lenny Kivuti recently unveiled Newton Kariuki, popularly known as Newton Karish, as the Democratic Party (DP) candidate during a rally at Kanyuombora Grounds.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to soon announce the date for the by-election, now that the commission is fully constituted.