Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

September 29, 2023 | UDA Party Leader William Ruto is received at the Bomas of Kenya by Party Chairperson Cecily Mbarire. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja watching on/UDA

Top stories

UDA Pledges Transparent Nominations for Mbeere North By-Election Amid Political Jostling

The seat fell vacant following the appointment of Geofrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital, and Special Programmes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has assured aspirants and residents of Mbeere North Constituency of a transparent, credible, and fair nomination process ahead of the upcoming parliamentary by-election that has so far attracted twelve aspirants.

The seat fell vacant following the appointment of Geofrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital, and Special Programmes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UDA Party Chair and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, alongside CS Ruku, led a two-day retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County, bringing together nine of the twelve UDA parliamentary hopefuls. The meeting was aimed at fostering unity within the party, consulting on the constituency’s development agenda, and reaffirming UDA’s commitment to servant leadership.

“All candidates were assured of a transparent and credible nomination process,” the leaders said in a joint statement. “The party reaffirms its dedication to democratic principles and encourages all aspirants to contribute positively not only to the campaign, but also to the continued growth of the constituency, the county, and the nation.”

The retreat also served as a platform for dialogue on pressing development needs in Mbeere North, with participants reviewing ongoing and future initiatives, identifying challenges, and discussing actionable solutions aimed at transforming the lives of residents.

Parliamentary aspirants present included Josiah Thiriku, Leonard Wamuthende, Dominic Murage, Stephen Ngari Makindu, Joab Konji Kwayo, Muriuki Njagagua, Kariuki Mate, and Daniel Mbongo.

The leaders also commended CS Ruku’s appointment to the Cabinet, describing it as “a testament to the value of inclusive governance and the region’s growing voice in national affairs.”

Meanwhile, political temperatures are rising in Embu County as other parties gear up for a showdown in the by-election. Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi and Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) chair Lenny Kivuti recently unveiled Newton Kariuki, popularly known as Newton Karish, as the Democratic Party (DP) candidate during a rally at Kanyuombora Grounds.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to soon announce the date for the by-election, now that the commission is fully constituted.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Mudavadi Defends School Capitation Digitisation to Curb Graft, Enhance Efficiency

The digitisation process, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, will leverage platforms such as the eCitizen...

35 minutes ago

Africa

Tanzania aids Kenya in ruthless crackdown on Ruto critics

Tanzania detains Kenyan activist. He reappears shaken in Kwale. Is there a cross-border plot to crush dissent?

2 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki Hails Raila’s Statesmanship, Urges Unity for National Development

He said the government will continue to consult Raila, describing him as a respected elder whose political experience is critical in guiding the country...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Boda Boda Operators Say Proposed Law Will Render them Jobless

The contentious Bill, sponsored by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and already passed by the Senate, is currently under review by the National Assembly. It...

2 hours ago

Africa

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found dumped in Kwale after abduction

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found after abduction as rights groups demand answers.

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

Kenya’s free education hangs by a thread as billions fuel corruption

Once a symbol of progress, Kenya’s free education is bleeding. As schools starve, billions vanish into flashy projects, political tours, and corruption.

24 hours ago

Africa

Kenya silent as Ruto critic Mwabili Mwagodi missing in Tanzania

#FreeMwabiliMwagodi campaign gains momentum as Kenya and Tanzania stay mute on the disappearance of the outspoken Ruto critic abducted in Tz.

1 day ago

Kenya

Mbadi replaced as nominated MP in IEBC party list shake-up

John Mbadi, now Treasury CS, has been replaced by Harold Kimuge Kipchumba as ODM’s nominated MP in fresh IEBC changes tied to the Raila-Ruto...

1 day ago