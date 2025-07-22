Two Police Officers Martyred in Balochistan Highway Ambush

MASTUNG, Pakistan July 22 – An acting deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a constable from the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred on Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle along the National Highway in Mastung district, according to provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Two other officers sustained injuries in the ambush, which targeted a police convoy travelling from Kalat to Quetta.

“Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam were martyred in the attack, while Constables Taj Muhammad and Khursheed Ahmed were injured,” said Rind, adding that the deceased and injured officers were airlifted to Quetta for treatment.

Rind condemned the attack, saying, “Terrorist incidents are a manifestation of the despair of the enemies of peace. The morale of the people of Balochistan and our security forces remains unshaken.” He confirmed that a search operation was underway and that security forces had been deployed to the site to apprehend the attackers.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the incident, expressing condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement from his office, he blamed “Fitna-Al-Hindustan,” a term used by the government to describe terrorist elements operating in Balochistan.

This latest attack is part of a growing pattern of violence targeting security forces in the province. In April, three policemen were martyred and at least 16 others injured in a blast on Mastung’s Dasht Road that targeted another Balochistan Constabulary vehicle.

Balochistan has witnessed several such attacks in recent weeks:

July 16: Three people were killed and seven injured when gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Kalat.

Three people were killed and seven injured when gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Kalat. Earlier in July: Three officers were injured in an assault on a highway police vehicle in Nasirabad District.

Three officers were injured in an assault on a highway police vehicle in Nasirabad District. July 9: A grenade was hurled at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing. No casualties were reported.

A grenade was hurled at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing. No casualties were reported. June 21: Two Frontier Corps personnel were martyred and four others injured in a bomb blast in Kalat’s Mongochar area.

Authorities say a formal investigation into Friday’s attack has been launched and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.