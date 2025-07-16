Connect with us

County News

Two Children Die in House Fire in Mathira

Published

NYERI, Kenya, July 16 – Two children aged 4 and 8 died after a fire gutted a house in Mutitu Village, Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County.

The charred remains of the two minors were discovered after villagers and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

According to villagers and local administrators, the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in one of the bedrooms where the children were asleep.

Efforts to rescue the minors were unsuccessful, as the fire spread rapidly before firefighters could arrive.

Speaking during a visit to the grieving family, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi pledged government support, assuring the family that efforts would be made to help them rebuild their lives.

The children’s mother, who was inconsolable, was reportedly away visiting a sick relative at the time of the incident.

The remains of the two children were moved to the Karatina Sub-County Morgue.

