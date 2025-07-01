Connect with us

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Two Baringo men jailed for life in a defilement case

The heinous acts, which took place in February 2025, left the young victim with severe physical injuries and long-term psychological trauma.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Two men from Kalabata Village in Baringo North Sub-County have been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of defiling a 7-year-old girl.

Authorities say the girl remains too terrified to return to her grandmother’s home, where the crimes occurred.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that the perpetrators—both neighbors and casual laborers at the victim’s grandmother’s residence—were convicted following a successful prosecution by Counsel Collins Ogutu.

Senior Principal Magistrate Koskey delivered the judgment at the Kabarnet Law Courts, stating that the evidence presented proved the men’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The ODPP reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice for vulnerable victims, especially children, in cases of sexual violence.

