Protesters light a bonfire on a road in Mwea, Kirinyaga County /CFM

Traders in Mt Kenya region count losses in the wake of Saba Saba looting

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 8 — Traders in the Mt Kenya region are counting heavy losses following widespread looting and destruction of property worth millions of shillings during the Saba Saba protests on Monday.

Significant damage was reported in Meru, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri counties, where businesses were looted and, in some cases, set ablaze by demonstrators.

Most of the affected traders were owners of supermarkets, clothing stores, and other retail outlets.

In Makutano town, Meru County, demonstrators raided Magunas Supermarket, looted goods, and later set the building on fire.

In Mwea town, the largest rice miller in the area, Nice Nice, was also attacked. Properties worth millions of shillings were stolen, though the building itself was not burned.

Speaking to Capital News, several traders described the attackers as well-organized and intent on looting rather than demonstrating.

“What we saw yesterday was not a demonstration—it has mutated into pure thuggery. These are criminals now roaming our towns. The government needs to act,” said Peter Ndegwa.

Ndegwa, whose friend in Nyeri town lost everything after his clothing store was raided, added that traders may soon be forced to take matters into their own hands.

“If these things don’t change, we will have no alternative but to protect ourselves,” he warned.

