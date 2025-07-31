Tour operators in Kisumu endorse KWS fee hike but insist on value for money

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 31 — Tourism stakeholders in Kisumu County have endorsed the planned increment of park fees by the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS), with an emphasis on improved service delivery in the sector.

While attending a public participation forum at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Thursday, the stakeholders however affirmed the need to ensure value for money with a particular focus on infrastructure upgrade.

Rashid Hussein, a tour operator, said the increase was long overdue as he called for prudent use of revenue to boost conservation in the country.

“The increment must be accompanied by proper usage of the funds to make our conservation competitive with the rest of the region,” he said.

On July 10, KWS unveiled a proposal to review park access fees for the first time in 18 years in a bid to address a Sh12 billion annual funding shortfall.

Hussein said the sector has potential but little effort has been made to boost its viability, through proper infrastructure.

He said that within East Africa, park fees are significantly higher compared to Kenya, noting that the increase is timely and necessary.

“Our neighbors are charging higher fees and it is worth it, here in Kenya, it is cheap but the facilities are wanting, as tour operators, we support the increment as we look ahead to a revamped sector,” he said.

Paul Ochieng, a boat rider, who operates at Ndere Island National Park, said they want the funds to ploughed back to address emerging issues.

Ochieng cited the lack of jetties to the park within Lake Victoria as hindrance over the years.

“It is our plea to KWS, please help us construct jetties, for easy boarding of our boats by tourists,” he said.

Infrastructure improvement

He said the review of park access fees is a welcomed move but KWS must justify the higher costs.

The stakeholders decried poor road networks leading to the tourism sites managed by the KWS as they called for a collaboration between the national and county governments for their rehabilitation.

“Infrastructure should be improved, tourists always strain to reach at Ndere, some jolted by constant breakage of their vehicles, puncture included,” said Charles Haya.

Haya said as a community living along the park, they have suffered as a result of attacks by wildlife, coupled by delay in compensation.

“As a community, we know the increase in park fees will hasten the process to compensate families involved in human wildlife conflicts,” he said.

Ruben Ndimu, a KWS senior assistant director in charge of Western Conservation Area, promised the stakeholders of a steady growth of the sector.

Ndimu assured Kenyans that the upward review of park access fees is not just about revenue targets but about the survival of wildlife.

“The review is important to us, the plan is proper management of our conservation, it needs good finances,” he said.

The officer said KWS had lined up a number of improvements in the parks.

The stakeholders said many Kenyans living along the parks have kept off visiting the protected areas owing to human wildlife conflicts and harassment by the KWS officers.

Ndimu said interventions by KWS are robust to ensure peace prevails along the parks, coupled with collaboration between the officers and the public for proper management of the parks.

“We want to tell the public through these forums what products we are offering, we want to increase the number of animals like giraffes, rhinos in our parks, as a means of boosting our revenues,” he said.