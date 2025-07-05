Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

This is Our Wishlist for Press Freedom in Kenya: Media Leaders

KEG President Kananu called on the government to cease threatening media outlets with shutdowns and coercion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Kenya’s media stakeholders have called for an environment that upholds press freedom, fosters mutual respect and promotes constructive dialogue with the government. 

At a recent media leadership forum organised by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) in Nakuru, Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) President Zubeidah Kananu, Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary General Eric Odour and Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) Executive Director Queenter Mbori joined other industry leaders to advocate for policies and partnerships to strengthen the media’s role in national development.

KEG President Kananu called on the government to cease threatening media outlets with shutdowns and coercion.

“We don’t need threats, and we need our space to conduct our work without coercion,” she said, stressing the importance of mutual respect between the media and the government to ensure a free and independent press.

KUJ’s Oduor called on the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy to revise the nation’s media policy to enhance media operations across the country.

He emphasised the need for good policies, robust laws and adherence to the rule of law to bolster the media’s role in society.

AMWIK’s Ms Mbori highlighted the media’s potential as a vital resource for progress.

“The media is a good resource, and if we have a good partnership that serves both government and media, we will be able to transform society,” she said, advocating for stronger collaboration to achieve shared goals.

In his address, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo thanked media leaders for the invitation and reaffirmed his commitment to act on their resolutions.

“My office has been open, and whatever resolutions you reach today, when they get to my desk, they will be done,” he assured. 

Kabogo also urged the media to balance press freedom with responsible reporting, particularly to protect public interests, such as children’s rights during protests.

MCK CEO David Omwoyo stressed the need for ongoing dialogue within the media industry.

“Unless we meet and agree on what we have, there will be little understanding of the issues within the media industry,” he said.

Noting a lack of progress in media policy reform for over a decade, Omwoyo supported calls for reforms to media regulation, given the evolving media landscape. 

“We haven’t achieved significant progress in media policy and reform for over a decade. Now is the right time to engage with the ministry,” he remarked. 

He urged the media to ensure accuracy, clarity, and fact-verification in their reporting while advocating for adherence to the revised Code of Conduct for Media Practice 2025.

The forum underscored a collective push for press freedom, responsible journalism and stronger media-government collaboration to drive Kenya’s progress. Stakeholders expressed hope that sustained engagement would lead to meaningful reforms and a vibrant media landscape.

