Mussa Sheikh was formally charged with the murder of Gaala Adan, who was killed on March 22, 2025, at Lolkuta South Sub-location, Wara Location, Hadado Sub-county in Wajir County/DPP

NATIONAL NEWS

Third suspect charged with murder of 17-year-old girl in Wajir

Appearing before the Garissa High Court, Mussa Sheikh was formally charged with the murder of Gaala Adan, who was killed on March 22, 2025, at Lolkuta South Sub-location, Wara Location, Hadado Sub-county in Wajir County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a third suspect in connection with the brutal murder of a 17-year-old refugee girl in Wajir.

The Public Prosecutor confirmed the new development to a case that has sparked outrage over child marriage and gender-based violence within refugee communities on Thursday

Appearing before the Garissa High Court, Mussa Sheikh was formally charged with the murder of Gaala Adan, who was killed on March 22, 2025, at Lolkuta South Sub-location, Wara Location, Hadado Sub-county in Wajir County.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Bernard Owour told the court that Sheikh acted jointly with two others — Mohammed Kassim Tiffow and Adan Mohammed Ahmed — who are already facing murder charges in the same case.

Sheikh’s arraignment followed a second mental assessment that confirmed he was fit to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty before Justice John Onyiego.

Earlier, the DPP had charged Tiffow — the deceased’s 40-year-old husband — and Ahmed in connection with the killing.

Court documents revealed that Gaala Adan had been married to Tiffow on February 22, 2025, in a traditional Somali ceremony at Dagahaley Refugee Camp.

The victim, born on January 1, 2008, was reportedly married off while still a minor, a detail that has added to public outcry over the case.

All three accused have denied the charges with the court granting them Sh1 million each.

The court has scheduled the hearing for October 7 and 8.

