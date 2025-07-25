Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thailand warns clashes with Cambodia could ‘move towards war’

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of South East Asian Nations or Asean,

Published

Thailand’s leader has said that intense fightingbetween Thailand and Cambodia, which has killed at least 16 people and displaced tens of thousands, could “move towards war”.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s warning comes as fighting at a disputed border entered a second day, marking a dramatic escalation of the dispute that dates back more than a century.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Thailand, clashes in the Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces wounded dozens and displaced more than 100,000 civilians. Some 1,500 families in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province have been evacuated.

World leaders are calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of South East Asian Nations or Asean, said he appealed to leaders of both countries for an immediate ceasefire.

“I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward,” Anwar wrote on Facebook late Thursday.

Despite Anwar’s optimism, fighting continued through the night.

Thailand says 14 civilians and one soldier have been killed so far. Provincial authorties in Cambodia said at least one civilian in Oddar Meanchey was killed.

At a sports complex which has been converted into an evacuation centre in Thailand’s Surin province, evacuees – many of them children and elderly – said they were still shaken by the rocket and artillery attacks they witnessed on Thursday.

Older evacuees who had lived through bombardments during the Cambodian Civil War of the 1980s told the BBC the recent fighting was the worst they had experienced.

The US has also called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution of the conflict”.

“We are … gravely concerned by the escalating violence along the Thailand Cambodia border, and deeply saddened by reports of harm to civilians,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said at a regular media briefing.

China, which has political and strategic ties with Cambodia and Thailand, said it is “deeply concerned” over the conflict and hope both sides can resolve issues through dialogue and consultation.

Australia, the European Union and France have also called for peace.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet on Friday over the conflict.

In a letter to the council on Thursday, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet had urged it to intervene to “stop Thailand’s aggression”.

Thailand and Cambodia have accused the other of firing the first shots on Thursday.

Thailand claims the clash began with Cambodia’s military deploying drones to conduct surveillance of Thai troops near the border.

Cambodia says Thai soldiers initiated the conflict when they violated a prior agreement by advancing on a Khmer-Hindu temple near the border.

The dispute between the two countries dates back to more than a hundred years ago, when the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia.

There were sporadic clashes over the years which saw soldiers and civilians killed on both sides.

The latest tensions ramped up in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a clash. This plunged bilateral ties to their lowest point in more than a decade.

Additional reporting by Lulu Luo and Jonathan Head in Surin

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Twelve killed in Thailand-Cambodia military clashes on disputed border

The fighting marks an escalation of a dispute between the two South East Asian neighbours that dates back more than a century.

20 hours ago

World

Thailand bans tourists from going to Cambodia as border dispute persists

The military said in a statement that the new restrictions "matched the current security situation".

June 24, 2025

Headlines

Myanmar observes minute of silence to mourn earthquake dead

The country's military leaders asked earlier this week that the country come to a standstill at 12:51 local time (or 09:21 Kenya GMT) -...

April 1, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenyans in earthquake-hit Myanmar and Thailand directed to register in Bangkok Embassy for assistance

The PS has further called on Kenyans in the two countries to avoid unnecessary travel to heavily impacted areas for their safety.

April 1, 2025

Top stories

64 Kenyans Among 7,000 Stranded at Thai-Myanmar Border After Rescue from Scammers

They remain in makeshift military camps in Myanmar's Karen State, awaiting clearance to cross into Thailand for repatriation. The Kenyan government said it has...

March 3, 2025

World

We have been waiting 18 years’: Joy as Thailand legalises same-sex marriage

Some 180 same-sex couples are registering their unions at one of Bangkok's grandest shopping malls, in an event city officials helped organise to celebrate...

January 23, 2025

World

Modi Congratulates New Thailand Prime Minister, Looks to Strengthen Ties

Aug 19 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the Prime Minister of Thailand, expressing his best wishes for...

August 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials from 5 newly posted diplomats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – President William Ruto on Wednesday received credentials from five newly posted envoys to Kenya from Mexico, Serbia, Thailand, San...

March 6, 2024