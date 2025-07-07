Connect with us

Protesters lit bonfires in Mwea, Kirinyaga County on Saba Saba day July 7, 2025.

Tension High as Bonfires, Roadblocks Mark Saba Saba Anniversary Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Parts of Central Kenya were engulfed in smoke and tension on Monday morning as groups of protesters lit bonfires and blocked roads to mark the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba pro-democracy movement.

In Mwea town, Kirinyaga County, the Mwea–Embu highway was barricaded at key sections including Ngurubani and Kimbimbi, with burning tyres, rocks and debris halting all traffic. The protests disrupted transport and forced the closure of businesses in the busy agricultural town.

Bonfires were also reported in Karatina and Nyeri, with similar scenes witnessed in parts of Murang’a, as youth took to the streets in symbolic protest. Most shops and kiosks remained shuttered, and matatus kept off the roads in anticipation of clashes with security forces.

The demonstrations are part of a broader call to commemorate the Saba Saba uprising of 1990 — a pivotal moment in Kenya’s democratic journey. But in Central Kenya, where Gen Z-led protests have recently gained traction, today’s unrest seemed more focused on current grievances: police brutality, economic frustration, and calls for government accountability.

“We came out not to cause chaos, but to express our pain. We are tired of being ignored,” said a youth in Mwea, waving a placard that read “Justice for the Fallen Gen Zs.”

Meanwhile, in Kisumu, there were peaceful processions. Youths marched through town holding placards calling for unity and nonviolence. In Kisii, normal activity was reported with no incidents of unrest.

In Nairobi, however, tension remained high as police blocked major roads into the CBD. A group of youths attempting to gather along Kenyatta Avenue was dispersed with teargas.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned against the destruction of property and asked police to uphold professionalism. Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli maintained that “everything is normal in Nairobi,” despite the lockdown and deserted streets. “You can see everything is normal and businesses are going on,” he claimed despite a lockdown that started at 2am.

The roadblocks, absence of public transport, and closed businesses in many towns reflect the growing caution — and fear — surrounding Saba Saba commemorations this year, especially in areas like Central Kenya where the voice of Gen Z is increasingly resonating.

