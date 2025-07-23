Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Suspended Nigerian senator behind harassment claim refused entry to parliament

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has linked the six-month suspension to her accusation but the senate leadership said it was because of “unruly and disruptive” behaviour during a legislative session.

Published

A Nigerian senator who was suspended after accusing the senate president of sexual harassment, which he denies, has been refused entry to the parliamentary complex.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has linked the six-month suspension to her accusation but the senate leadership said it was because of “unruly and disruptive” behaviour during a legislative session.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, her convoy was halted at the outer gate of the National Assembly in Abuja. Continuing on foot she was stopped by security at the inner gate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, one of just four women out of 109 senators, had vowed to return to work on Tuesday following a federal high court ruling that she said ordered the Senate to allow her to do so.

But Senate President Godswill Akpabio argued that the courts cannot interfere in parliamentary business.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was barred from parliament in March after submitting a petition saying she had been sexually harassed.

Akpabio has gone to the court of appeal to challenge the decision that his female colleague should be reinstated, saying that parliamentary procedures are shielded from judicial interference.

That court has not yet ruled.

Speaking to journalists shortly after being denied entry to the National Assembly, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the senate leadership of being in contempt of court.

”Akpabio cannot be greater than the Nigerian constitution.

“The office of the senate president does not give me legitimacy. My legitimacy comes from the people of Kogi (state) who voted me in,” she said.

The lawmaker said she would consult her legal team on the next steps.

According to senate rules, Akpoti-Uduaghan should not be allowed into the assembly premises until her suspension expires in September.

Civil society groups in the country have expressed concerns over the lawmaker’s treatment, calling for a transparent investigation into her allegations.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

House team supports bill seeking to ban protests near Parliament, State House

The Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to outlaw protests within a 100-meter radius of protected areas as defined by the Protected Areas Act.

July 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

House adjourns on quorum hitch amid protest a year after Parliament storming

The sitting, which commenced at 9.30 am, was abruptly adjourned at 11.45 am—nearly one and a half hours before the scheduled 1pm break—after it...

June 25, 2025

Top stories

Parliament Rejects Proposal to Give KRA Sweeping Access to Personal Data

The proposal would have allowed KRA to compel institutions—including banks, mobile service providers, and digital platforms—to disclose sensitive personal and commercial data, including financial...

June 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament unveils virtual platform to facilitate public participation of Finance Bill 2025

Finance and Planning Committee Chairperson and Molo MP Kuria Kimani unveiled a QR code system that allows citizens to access the Finance Bill online...

May 23, 2025

Top stories

MPs Slam BBC Documentary as ‘Foreign Propaganda,’ Defend Kenya’s Sovereignty

The exposé, aired Monday, investigates the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in June 2024. It alleges that Kenyan police and military forces received covert...

April 29, 2025

Kenya

‘Re-assign Isaboke to avert conflict due to GoTV-Kenya links,’ – MPs tell President Ruto

"In order to avert any potential conflict of interest with respect to the claims relating to part ownership of GoTV Kenya Limited, the appointing...

April 16, 2025

Top stories

Heated Debate in Parliament Over Court Ruling on Majority Coalition

The court ruled that Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance is the rightful Majority Party in the National Assembly and stated that Wetang’ula should...

February 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks MPs intervention to roll out SHIF amidst glaring challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa was Tuesday hard pressed to explain the confusion in transition from the defunct National...

December 4, 2024