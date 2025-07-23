Suspended Nigerian senator behind harassment claim refused entry to parliament

A Nigerian senator who was suspended after accusing the senate president of sexual harassment, which he denies, has been refused entry to the parliamentary complex.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has linked the six-month suspension to her accusation but the senate leadership said it was because of “unruly and disruptive” behaviour during a legislative session.

On Tuesday, her convoy was halted at the outer gate of the National Assembly in Abuja. Continuing on foot she was stopped by security at the inner gate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, one of just four women out of 109 senators, had vowed to return to work on Tuesday following a federal high court ruling that she said ordered the Senate to allow her to do so.

But Senate President Godswill Akpabio argued that the courts cannot interfere in parliamentary business.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was barred from parliament in March after submitting a petition saying she had been sexually harassed.

Akpabio has gone to the court of appeal to challenge the decision that his female colleague should be reinstated, saying that parliamentary procedures are shielded from judicial interference.

That court has not yet ruled.

Speaking to journalists shortly after being denied entry to the National Assembly, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the senate leadership of being in contempt of court.

”Akpabio cannot be greater than the Nigerian constitution.

“The office of the senate president does not give me legitimacy. My legitimacy comes from the people of Kogi (state) who voted me in,” she said.

The lawmaker said she would consult her legal team on the next steps.

According to senate rules, Akpoti-Uduaghan should not be allowed into the assembly premises until her suspension expires in September.

Civil society groups in the country have expressed concerns over the lawmaker’s treatment, calling for a transparent investigation into her allegations.