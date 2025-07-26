Sudi Tells Sifuna to Quit ODM if He Opposes Raila–Ruto Political Deal

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, July 26 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has challenged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to resign from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) if he cannot support the ongoing political cooperation between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a funeral service in Moi’s Bridge, Uasin Gishu County, Sudi dismissed Sifuna’s recent public criticism of the political arrangement between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM, insisting that the deal remains firm and should not be undermined by dissenting voices.

“Let Sifuna say whatever he wants on television, but the broad-based government will not be shaken,” Sudi said. “This is a political understanding between party leaders, and those who were not at the table have no mandate to discredit it.”

Sudi said the agreement was the product of mutual consultations between Ruto and Raila, and cautioned politicians who were not involved in the talks against interfering.

He further urged Sifuna to shift his focus to development issues affecting Nairobi, rather than engaging in what he termed as divisive political rhetoric.

“If there’s money to spend, we would rather use it to build roads and infrastructure in Nairobi,” he added.

Soy MP David Kiplagat and Taita Taveta Woman Representative Haika Mizighi, who also attended the event, echoed Sudi’s sentiments and criticised Sifuna’s continued opposition to the bipartisan arrangement.

Kiplagat called on Sifuna to step aside from ODM if he is uncomfortable with the party’s current direction.

“ODM is part of the government. If Sifuna is uncomfortable with that, then perhaps it’s time he considers stepping aside and starting his own movement,” Kiplagat said.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for President Ruto and urged Kenyans to be patient as the government works to deliver on its promises.

“We’re firmly behind the President and will work to ensure he gets the support he needs to deliver—and eventually secure a second term,” Kiplagat added.