NATIONAL NEWS

Student leaders seek protest exit plan to lock out hijackers

The leaders insisted on youth inclusion in any planned national discourse and rejected what they described as the political hijacking of recent protests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — Student leaders from some of Kenya’s top universities have called for an urgent, non-political, and youth-led dialogue to address the country’s deepening social and economic challenges.

Speaking at a press conference at the University of Nairobi on Tuesday, the leaders demanded youth inclusion in any planned national dialogue and rejected what they described as the political hijacking of recent protests.

Representing the University Students Leaders Council, the students said young people have borne the brunt of recent demonstrations and police violence, and must now take the lead in shaping real, lasting solutions.

Aron Odhiambo, self-styled Deputy Director for Broad-Based Government in Nyanza, emphasized the need to break the cycle of violence and confrontation.

“We’re done with mandamano. We’ve seen enough deaths. It’s time to sit down and address our issues — education, jobs, and the economy — peacefully,” he said.

Joel Aloo, Chair of the Students Council, echoed the sentiment, accusing political leaders of exploiting youth protests for their own agendas:

“We’re tired. Tired of being use; tired of being killed. Tired of empty promises. We want a seat at the table — not political games, but real dialogue.”

Dialogue demands

The student leaders demanded inclusion in national dialogue, meaningful youth empowerment and job creation initiatives, and compensation for victims of police brutality.

They also demanded accountability and prosecution of police officers involved in protest-related deaths, urgent reforms to fix the broken university funding model, and improved living conditions on campuses.

Issa Peace, from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), criticized the new higher education funding model, calling it a failure that has worsened students’ living conditions.

“It’s not working. Students are suffering. We need change now.”

Karl Ogal, President of KCA University, reinforced the group’s message, stressing the importance of peaceful, youth-driven solutions.

“We have one country. Demonstrating hasn’t worked. Dialogue is the only way — and it must be led by us, the youth who are directly affected.”

The student leaders announced plans to consolidate their proposals and indicated they will unveil a tentative date for a youth-led dialogue forum by August.

The group made the call amid uncertainty over a spate of violent protets, with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga recently proposing an intergenerational conclave to chart the country’s future in the wake of the chaotic June 25 and July 7 protests.

The students insist the centrality of their voices to any such conversation.

