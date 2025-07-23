Connect with us

Stephen Munyakho to return home on a deportation flight, temporary pass issued

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Kenyan Stephen Munyakho, who spent over a decade on death row in Saudi Arabia for manslaughter, is expected to return home on a deportation flight following his release on Tuesday.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (MFA) confirmed Wednesday that an Emergency Travel Document has been issued to facilitate Munyakho’s return after his passport expired during his lengthy incarceration.

PCS Musalia Mudavadi’s office stated that they are now awaiting confirmation of the time of his deportation flight, “which could happen today.”

“The Embassy has already prepared an Emergency Travel Document (ETD) for Mr. Munyakho, as his passport had expired during his incarceration,” the statement read.

Munyakho was convicted in 2013 for the killing of a Yemeni colleague at a Red Sea resort where he worked as a warehouse manager.

According to his family, the fatal incident occurred after Munyakho was attacked with a letter opener and retaliated using the same weapon.

Despite a 2014 appeal that reduced the severity of the charge, the death sentence remained under Saudi Arabia’s legal framework.

Execution was initially set for May 2024 but was postponed twice following diplomatic interventions by the Kenyan government.

Sh129mn blood money

The MFA said Munyakho’s release and repatriation followed months of sustained diplomatic efforts led by President William Ruto, PCS and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, and Foreign Affairs PS Dr Korir Sing’oei.

In July 2024, while addressing the Senate, CS Mudavadi confirmed he had officially written to the Saudi Foreign Minister appealing for clemency.

The ministry further revealed that President Ruto personally made a direct appeal to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, requesting additional time for negotiations.

Ultimately, Munyakho’s life was spared after the family of the deceased accepted diya — blood money — amounting to approximately Sh129 million (USD1 million).

The settlement was facilitated by the Muslim World League following discussions between Saudi and Kenyan officials.

CS Mudavadi expressed gratitude to Saudi authorities for their cooperation and reiterated Kenya’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of its citizens abroad.

