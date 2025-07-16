Connect with us

Sing'oei emphasized the evolving nature of diplomacy and the need for a modern, dynamic approach

DIPLOMACY

Sing’oei urges dynamic approach among new foreign service recruits

The cadets are currently undergoing a rigorous 12-week induction program— the first phase of the newly launched Foreign Service Academy curriculum.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has urged newly recruited Foreign Service Cadets to embrace innovation and adaptability in their diplomatic careers as Kenya seeks to strengthen its global presence.

Speaking to fifty-eight cadets at the Foreign Service Academy in Nairobi on Tuesday, Sing’oei emphasized the evolving nature of diplomacy and the need for a modern, dynamic approach.

The cadets are currently undergoing a rigorous 12-week induction program— the first phase of the newly launched Foreign Service Academy curriculum.

Sing’oei encouraged the cadets to embrace innovation in modern diplomacy and reminded them of their critical role in articulating Kenya’s foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on diaspora engagement and consular services—key pillars of Kenya’s global outreach strategy.

The induction program covers a wide range of subjects, including diplomacy, foreign policy, diaspora affairs, international law, economic diplomacy, national security, and government operations.

Multi-skill approach

The Academy also trains cadets in essential soft skills such as digital literacy, emotional intelligence, grooming, and conflict resolution.

The Acting Director General of the Foreign Service Academy, Ambassador Patrick Wamoto, commended the cadets for their dedication and discipline.

He also urged them to use social media responsibly as a tool for public diplomacy.

The newly introduced curriculum marks a major milestone in Kenya’s structured approach to diplomatic training. It aims to professionalize the foreign service through standardized instruction and continuous learning.

Throughout the session, emphasis was placed on ethical conduct, cultural intelligence, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to Kenya’s values and interests.

Successful completion of the foundation-level training will prepare the cadets for international postings and policy roles within the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

