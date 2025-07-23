Sifuna the untamed rebel shaking Raila’s ODM house

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – Edwin Sifuna, the outspoken Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has once again stirred controversy for his latest criticism of President William Ruto’s government.

His Tuesday remark during an interview that “removing Ruto from office is now a national agenda” has sparked fresh debate, with many questioning what ODM really stands for and whether Sifuna is speaking his own mind or echoing his party’s position.

Is Sifuna merely venting frustration, or is there a well-choreographed strategy where Raila Odinga, the ODM party leader, plays the diplomat while Sifuna plays the attack dog?

For months, Sifuna has stood as ODM’s loudest critic of President Ruto, a stance that seems to clash with Raila’s political partnership with the President.

That partnership, born during the 2024 Gen Z protests, was largely seen as a way to boost Raila’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chair.



But after Raila’s humiliating defeat in February 2025, knocked out in the sixth round of voting, questions are now swirling over whether ODM’s handshake with Ruto was worth the political price.

Sifuna, for his part, has been unrelenting. “I struggle to explain that we are the same political party,” he confessed on Citizen TV on Tuesday, reflecting the confusion within ODM.

He has warned in the past that if the party formally endorses President Ruto for 2027, he will not stand by.

“That is something I cannot abide personally,” Sifuna said, a statement widely seen as both a challenge to Raila and a warning shot to Ruto.



Insiders suggest Sifuna’s firebrand persona might be a calculated dual strategy, Raila remains the elder statesman, while Sifuna keeps ODM’s opposition fire alive.

But his raw, unfiltered tone hints at something deeper. He has openly voiced concerns that ODM risks sleepwalking into 2027 unprepared.

“If we stick with this government until 2027 without preparing the party, we’ll lose the chance to explain to Kenyans what we were doing with Ruto all this time,” he cautioned.

More than just a party spokesman, Sifuna has positioned himself as the voice of disillusioned youth.

Many Gen Z activists who braved tear gas and bullets during the 2024 protests, see Raila’s partnership with Ruto as a betrayal.



Sifuna’s refusal to mince words has made him the de facto opposition voice on social media, with some calling him “the real opposition leader.”



With Raila now hinting that he may support “somebody else” in 2027 while affirming ODM will still contest the election, Sifuna’s role becomes even more crucial.



Whether he is ODM’s rebel, a loyal lieutenant, or a political double agent balancing both sides, one thing is clear: with Raila’s political future uncertain, Sifuna’s untamed voice may well decide the future of ODM and whether Raila can still command his own house.