Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Sifuna says youth engagement in politics key to reshaping national policy formulation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has called on Kenyan youth to actively engage in politics, warning that their continued apathy risks sidelining their interests in national policymaking.

Speaking at an ODM Young Captains Meeting, Sifuna emphasized the importance of youth participation in political parties and national discourse, saying decisions are often made by leaders who lack a true understanding of the challenges facing younger generations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Decisions are being made by people who do not understand what is going on, yet the people who do understand do not want to participate,” he said.

Sifuna stated that being the cream of the society, youth should scramble for leadership positions and strive to take a center stage in decision.

“If we are to talk about intergenerational dialogue and equity, then we must allow young people to speak and be heard,” the ODM Sec-Gen stated.

Sifuna warned that Kenya is in a political and economic crisis, and urged young leaders to be bold and vocal in demanding accountability.

Taking the youth through governance structure and political parties’ dispute resolution mechanisms, the ODM SG advised youth to strategically position themselves in decision making organs of political parties.

“You have to be bold. Our country is in a crisis, and we have a responsibility—because history will judge us. As leaders, you have to speak out. The country is in a bad place,” he said.

He said it is only through this that the interests of the youth, who are a majority of the marginalised groups, will be taken care of.

“We are urging our youth to come out and vie for positions within our political parties. They should not just be there to be seen but also to be heard,” she advised.

He also criticized the Kenya Kwanza administration, noting that ODM’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with President William Ruto had not yielded the hoped-for change.

“When ODM signed an MoU with President Ruto, we hoped it would usher in a new tone and that the government would stop doing the things they are doing. But instead, people are living in fear even today. We cannot have a country where the Head of State can say, ‘shoot people,'” Sifuna said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC seeking Supreme Court advisory on boundary delimitation process

Ethekon stated that this follows legal advice from the Attorney General after timelines for the exercise lapsed.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii residents turn to self medication due to SHA difficulties as professionals warn of risks

Health care workers at Magena, Kisii have raised concerns over the growing trends of patients self-medicating instead of seeking professional prescriptions from health care...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii County’s Bold Cashless Move Spurs Sh1.9bn Revenue Boost

This remarkable growth has been largely attributed to the county’s shift to a fully cashless revenue collection system.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

It’s time to fix the law, end the chaos: Wetangula

Wetangula condemned the recent wave of violent protests across the country that have left a trail of destruction, loss of lives, and many others...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Owalo vows crackdown on politically connected contractors over conflict of interest

Owalo said the government is increasingly concerned about project delays caused by contractors who appear to be “untouchable.”

7 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC to unveil strategic focus areas in inaugural briefing

The poll agency is expected to roll out a series of stakeholder engagement forums and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing voter confidence and improving...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Warns Against Politicians Inciting Youths to Violence for Self-Gain

The DP called on youths not to be misused by a few leaders whom he termed as self-seekers

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Endangered northern white rhino egg cells flown to Italy for fertilization

The unprecedented scientific rescue mission will involve the only two remaining Northern White Rhinos on Earth, Najin and her daughter Fatu, who live at...

1 day ago