Shakira Named Epson Brand Ambassador for Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Epson, a global technology leader has announced the appointment of internationally acclaimed artist Shakira as its new brand ambassador for the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Central and West Asia (META-CWA) region.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Epson’s ongoing mission to promote creativity, innovation, and accessible technology across diverse communities.

This collaboration is part of Epson’s regional campaign, “Imagine New Possibilities,” designed to inspire youth, entrepreneurs, educators, and families by championing bold ideas and creativity through cutting-edge technology.

Building on existing global partnerships with the music megastar, the META-CWA campaign will activate across digital platforms, retail channels, and educational initiatives, officially launching July 1, 2025.

“At Epson, we see creativity as a catalyst for change. Our partnership with Shakira reflects our shared belief in unlocking potential through education, innovation, and empowerment,” said Natalie Harrison, Epson META-CWA Regional Marketing Director.

“Shakira’s passion for creativity and her commitment to inspiring the next generation aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we’re not just imagining new possibilities we’re helping people bring them to life.”

A multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist brings more than star power to the partnership. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, entrepreneur, and advocate for education, Shakira embodies Epson’s values of transformation and purpose-driven impact.

From providing students with tools to turn ideas into reality, to supporting small businesses with accessible design and printing solutions, Epson is committed to enabling progress through innovation. This campaign underscores that commitment by fostering environments where imagination, learning, and confidence can thrive.

“The partnership is expected to deepen Epson’s engagement with creative communities and youth-focused programs throughout the region, further reinforcing Epson’s vision of a future where technology is sustainable, inclusive, and a catalyst for empowerment.”