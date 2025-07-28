SHA to Fund Cancer Treatment Under New Roche Deal   

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Social Health Authority (SHA), will fully cover the cost of a key cancer therapy following a new partnership between the Ministry of Health and Roche Pharmaceuticals, drastically reducing treatment costs from Sh120,000 to Sh40,000 per session.

The biological therapy used to treat breast and gastric cancers which account for 15 to 20 percent of all cancer cases in the country is now accessible at all SHA-contracted facilities nationwide, including public, private, and faith-based institutions.

“This partnership we have with Roche has reduced the cost of treatment from Sh120,000 to Sh40,000 per session, fully covered by SHA with no copayment for our patients,” Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said.

Duale said the Ministry of Health is working to ensure that equitable cancer treatment is not limited by geography. He urged more pharmaceutical firms to collaborate with government efforts to expand access to affordable, high-quality, patient-centred care.

“The ministry under my leadership, encourages other pharmaceutical partners present here and those who are listening to us to join in expanding access,” he said.

“However, ensuring access to therapies must go hand in hand with early detection.”

According to Duale, more than 70 percent of cancer cases in Kenya are diagnosed at late stages due to limited diagnostic infrastructure, stigma, and misinformation.

He stressed the need for expanded radiotherapy and diagnostic services in underserved areas and called on county governments to ring-fence funding for screening, public education, and referrals.

“To our county governments, please prioritise cancer in your budgets. Decentralised action is very essential,” Duale said.

The Health CS urged investment in localised, scalable solutions rooted in evidence and compassion. He also appealed to the media and civil society to amplify awareness campaigns and help break the stigma surrounding cancer.

“Let this summit be remembered as a moment we shifted from plans to impact. From words to action, let us unite our voices and deliver a future where cancer is no longer a death sentence, but a challenge we meet with courage, equity, and national resolve,” he said.

Cancer is the third leading cause of death in Kenya, after infectious and cardiovascular diseases, with an estimated 42,000 new cases and over 27,000 deaths annually, according to the Kenya National Cancer Registry and the World Health Organization.

Breast, cervical, prostate, esophageal, and colorectal cancers are the most common. Breast and cervical cancers alone account for nearly 50% of all cancers among women, while prostate and esophageal cancers dominate among men.

One of the gravest challenges in the fight against cancer is late diagnosis. More than 70% of cancer patients in Kenya are diagnosed at advanced stages, drastically reducing their chances of survival. This is mainly due to limited diagnostic capacity, inadequate awareness, stigma, and costly treatment.