An empty classroom in as schools close preemptively ahead of planned Saba Saba protests.

Kenya

Several schools to remain shut over Saba Saba unrest fears

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Several schools across Kenya have announced closure on Monday, July 7, as a precautionary measure ahead of the planned Saba Saba protests.

The closures come amid growing fears of potential unrest during the demonstrations, which are expected to draw large crowds and heightened police presence, particularly in major towns and cities.

Some school heads said they were acting out of caution to protect students and staff, pointing to past protests that saw clashes with police, tear gas, and major disruptions to transport.

“With the uncertainty around Monday’s protests, we’ve chosen to suspend classes for the day. We’ll reopen once we’re sure it’s safe,” read a notice from a Nairobi-based school.

The Ministry of Education is yet to issue an official directive, but individual institutions have taken the initiative to safeguard learners, especially in areas likely to experience protests.

This year’s Saba Saba protests mark 35 years since the 1990 rally that fought for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

But beyond the anniversary, the demonstrations also reflect rising public frustration with President William Ruto’s government over broken promises and growing concerns about how the country is being run.

