The JKIA-Westlands Expressway in Nairobi.

Kenya

Several Nairobi roads closed for city marathon

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected routes and use alternative roads.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Several roads across Nairobi have been closed as the Nairobi City Marathon kicked off on Sunday, disrupting traffic flow in key parts of the capital.

The closures, which began at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, are expected to last until Sunday evening, with normal traffic resuming progressively after 4:00 p.m.

The Nairobi Expressway (both directions) from James Gichuru to JKIA will remain closed until 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, the inner lanes of Waiyaki Way, from Musa Gitau Road to the Expressway entrance, are closed until 10:00 a.m.

Traffic exiting and entering the city via Mombasa Road roundabouts, including Likoni Road and the Southern Bypass, is blocked until 11:00 a.m.

Sections of Uhuru Highway, between Southern Bypass and Langata Roundabout and between Bunyala Roundabout and Kenyatta Avenue, will remain closed until 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kenyatta Avenue, between PanAfric Hotel and Uhuru Highway, is closed until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists can still use Thika Road, Ngong Road, Langata Road, Bunyala Road, Lusaka Road, and Likoni Road, which remain open.

City authorities have deployed traffic marshals and signage to guide drivers.

