Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Seventeen killed as gunmen attack bar in Ecuador

Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said 14 others were injured in the attack on Sunday night at La Clínica bar in El Empalme.

Published

A 12-year-old boy was among 17 people killed as gunmen fired into a bar in Ecuador, the latest mass shooting in a country ravaged by drug violence.

Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said 14 others were injured in the attack on Sunday night at La Clínica bar in El Empalme.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police Major Oscar Valencia said the gunmen travelled in two pickup vehicles and “opened fire on everyone” with “pistols and rifles”, before firing on another group as they fled the scene.

He said the child who was killed had ran for over a kilometre before collapsing and dying from gunshot wounds.

Images from the scene published in local media showed several bodies on the street covered in white sheets.

Investigators said they found at least 40 pieces of ballistic evidence at the scene.

Valencia said witnesses reported the men shouted “active wolves” – a possible reference to a local gang who has vied for control of drug trafficking routes.

Guayas has been on the frontline of worsening violence between drug traffickers.

A week ago, nine people were killed while playing pool in a bar in the tourist resort of Playas, also in the same Guayas region as the latest shooting. Police said those killed in the earlier incident had been “collateral victims” and not the intended targets.

President Daniel Noboa declared war on organised crime last year. Since then, the nation has become one of the most violent in the region, with a homicide rate of 38 per 100,000 people in 2024.

In the first five months of 2025, Ecuador recorded 4,051 homicides, according to official figures.

According to official sources, nearly three quarters of the world’s cocaine production passes through Ecuador.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Ecuador’s most wanted drug lord captured in ‘underground bunker’

He is also suspected of having ordered the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in 2023.

June 26, 2025

Africa

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa wins re-election

Noboa, who described his victory as "historic", has only been in power since November 2023 after winning a snap election.

April 14, 2025

World

Troops deployed in Ecuador after spate of organized crime attacks

Guayaquil (Ecuador) (AFP), Nov 3 – Police and soldiers on Wednesday patrolled the terror-stricken streets of two Ecuadoran cities after a spate of attacks...

November 3, 2022

World

Ecuador terrorized by Mexican-led drug trafficking explosion

Guayaquil, Jul 29 – Once a relatively peaceful neighbor of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has become a battleground for criminal gangs...

July 29, 2022

World

Ecuador to cut fuel prices that sparked protests

The protests, which are also against rising living costs, have crippled transportation in Ecuador, with roadblocks set up in 19 of the oil-rich country's...

June 27, 2022

World

Ecuador prison riot leaves 44 dead, 108 on the run

Santo Domingo de los Colorados (Ecuador) (AFP), May 9 – At least 44 inmates died on Monday in Ecuador’s latest grisly prison riot, the...

May 10, 2022

World

Ecuador military, prison heads resign after jail riot

Guayaquil, Ecuador, Nov 15 – Ecuador is “seriously threatened” by drug trafficking mafias who want to “take control of all the country’s prisons,” President...

November 16, 2021