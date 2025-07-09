Senate quorum hitch halts debate on national referral hospitals motion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Senate was forced to prematurely adjourn its morning sitting on Wednesday due to a lack of quorum.

Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi issued the directive after the House failed to attain the minimum quorum of 15 Senators required to conduct official business.

The quorum bell was rung twice, each time for ten minutes, in an attempt to summon Senators to the debating chambers.

The Senate typically holds morning sittings on Wednesdays, during which private members’ motions are prioritized for deliberation.

“For lack of quorum to commence the sitting, unfortunately, today we have not been able to achieve that. So, Honorable Senators, there being no quorum and having rung the bell pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42, the Senate stands adjourned until later today, Wednesday, 9 July 2025, at 2:30 p.m.,” said the Deputy Speaker.

Among the scheduled agenda items was a motion by Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwaruma calling for the establishment of national teaching and referral hospitals in various regions across Kenya.

Mwaruma is urging the Ministry of Health to establish such facilities in the Coast, Eastern, North Eastern, Nyanza, and Western regions.

“The motion also seeks to fully equip these hospitals with modern medical equipment, essential medical supplies, and adequate personnel. It involves collaboration with county governments, given that health is a devolved function. The motion further calls on counties to allocate sufficient funding to their respective health departments to support Level 5 and 6 hospitals, enhancing the delivery of critical health services,” reads the motion.

Currently, there are five national teaching and referral hospitals in the country. Of these, only Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Uasin Gishu County are located outside Nairobi.

“Acknowledging that many Kenyans travel long distances to access specialized services at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret or facilities in Nairobi, where the other national teaching and referral hospitals are located, this leads to high travel costs and, in some cases, loss of lives en route,” Mwaruma noted in his motion.

Also on the agenda was a motion by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei concerning the welfare of interns under the Public Service Commission. The second-term legislator is advocating for an increase in their monthly stipend in response to the rising cost of living and to incentivize innovation among interns.

By Ivan Omondi