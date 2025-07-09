Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Senate Standing Orders require 15 Senators to be in the chamber or attend virtually for the House to proceed with its business/FILE/Senate

Kenya

Senate quorum hitch halts debate on national referral hospitals motion

Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi issued the directive after the House failed to attain the minimum quorum of 15 Senators required to conduct official business.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Senate was forced to prematurely adjourn its morning sitting on Wednesday due to a lack of quorum.

Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi issued the directive after the House failed to attain the minimum quorum of 15 Senators required to conduct official business.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The quorum bell was rung twice, each time for ten minutes, in an attempt to summon Senators to the debating chambers.

The Senate typically holds morning sittings on Wednesdays, during which private members’ motions are prioritized for deliberation.

“For lack of quorum to commence the sitting, unfortunately, today we have not been able to achieve that. So, Honorable Senators, there being no quorum and having rung the bell pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42, the Senate stands adjourned until later today, Wednesday, 9 July 2025, at 2:30 p.m.,” said the Deputy Speaker.

Among the scheduled agenda items was a motion by Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwaruma calling for the establishment of national teaching and referral hospitals in various regions across Kenya.

Mwaruma is urging the Ministry of Health to establish such facilities in the Coast, Eastern, North Eastern, Nyanza, and Western regions.

“The motion also seeks to fully equip these hospitals with modern medical equipment, essential medical supplies, and adequate personnel. It involves collaboration with county governments, given that health is a devolved function. The motion further calls on counties to allocate sufficient funding to their respective health departments to support Level 5 and 6 hospitals, enhancing the delivery of critical health services,” reads the motion.

Currently, there are five national teaching and referral hospitals in the country. Of these, only Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Uasin Gishu County are located outside Nairobi.

“Acknowledging that many Kenyans travel long distances to access specialized services at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret or facilities in Nairobi, where the other national teaching and referral hospitals are located, this leads to high travel costs and, in some cases, loss of lives en route,” Mwaruma noted in his motion.

Also on the agenda was a motion by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei concerning the welfare of interns under the Public Service Commission. The second-term legislator is advocating for an increase in their monthly stipend in response to the rising cost of living and to incentivize innovation among interns.

By Ivan Omondi

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to unleash ‘full force of the law’ on those seeking his exit pre-term

President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country’s democracy and accused unnamed political actors of sowing chaos through sponsored protests and calls for...

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anger after sharp rise in death toll from Kenya’s anti-government protests

More than 100 people were injured and about 532 arrested in the protests which hit the Nairobi and other major cities

1 hour ago
Kenyans mourn victims of Saba Saba as Ruto silence Saba Saba response questioned Kenyans mourn victims of Saba Saba as Ruto silence Saba Saba response questioned

Kenya

Where’s the compassion, Mr. President? Ruto silent on Saba Saba killings

As families mourn 31 killed during Saba Saba protests, the President stays silent on police brutality. Compassion? Nowhere in sight.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Enough is enough! President Ruto on police attacks by ‘coup plotters’

Even as he touted for economic revival, the head of state asserted that Kenyans’ lives and their property will be a priority.

2 hours ago

World

(WATCH) Ruto terms attacks on police a ‘declaration of war’; vows action against coup-plotting politicians

3 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Families in Nairobi call for killings to stop as anti-govt protests claim 31 lives

Families of those killed in the ‘Saba Saba’ anti-government protests have demanded an end to the violence, as outrage over police brutality intensifies and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Legacy of a Widow’s Strength: Daughter’s Fight for Justice

The death of her husband marked not just the loss of a partner, a father to her children but the beginning of Anne’s rejection...

4 hours ago

County News

Governor Guyo Survives Impeachment as Senate Upholds Preliminary Objection

After reviewing the evidence, the Senate agreed that the County Assembly's process was flawed, leading to the dismissal of the case before it could...

17 hours ago