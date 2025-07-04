Self-confessed serial killer Evans Wanjala jailed for life for murder of 10yr-old girl in Uasin Gishu

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 4 – The High Court in Eldoret has jailed self-confessed serial killer Evans Wanjala for life for the murder of minors aged between 10 and 15 years.

This was after he was found guilty of defiling and strangling to death one of the victims at Moi’s bridge in Uasin Gishu.

In his frightening confession to detectives at the onset of the case, Wanjala took investigators to various scenes where he reportedly committed the offence.

He narrated how he executed his shocking missions. The statement from the DCI which was also tabled in court revealed how Wanjala brutally attacked and ended the lives of the minors.

In the case at hand, Wanjala has been found guilty of defiling and strangling Stacy Nabiso, 10, six years ago.

Nyakundi said the prosecution had blow by blow produced compelling evidence against Wanjala.

The judge noted that the evidence was backed by medical reports presented in court and also the testimony from forensic experts.

DNA analysis showed that samples collected from the minor’s t-shirt and underwear matched with those taken from Wanjala.

Nyakundi said the evidence placed Wanjala at the centre of the heinous crime.