Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Secondary school teachers from 35 counties receive AI training to boost STEM

The announcement comes in the lead-up to the eighth edition of the YSK National Science and Technology Exhibition, scheduled for August 5–9

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) an initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Government of Ireland through its Embassy in Kenya, working with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, has trained 170 secondary school teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the AI literacy programme, Experience AI.

Six months after launching the national AI literacy programme, YSK has successfully trained over 170 secondary school teachers from various counties, including Nakuru, Mandera, Tana River and Wajir, reaching an estimated 3,400 students across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delivered in partnership with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, with funding from Google.org, the programme is part of Experience AI, a global initiative designed to equip educators with the knowledge and confidence to introduce AI concepts into the classroom.

The training empowers teachers to integrate emerging technologies into everyday lessons, helping prepare Kenya’s young people for the opportunities and challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This milestone marks a significant step in building national capacity for AI education and ensuring that Kenyan students are not left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The announcement comes in the lead-up to the eighth edition of the YSK National Science and Technology Exhibition, scheduled for August 5–9, 2025, in Nairobi, under the theme: “Using STEM to Drive Towards a Sustainable Future.”

Since its founding in 2018, YSK has reached over 250,000 students in more than 850 schools across all 47 counties, offering platforms that inspire innovation, scientific inquiry, and entrepreneurship among Kenyan youth. The annual exhibition has become a flagship STEM event, enabling students to showcase projects that tackle real-world challenges through science and technology. 

“Investing in STEM education is critical to Kenya’s future,” said Dr. Victor Mwongera, YSK National Director. “Our decision to train teachers in Experience AI is strategic. By equipping educators with hands-on skills and tools, we ensure they are not just facilitators but active drivers of technological literacy in the classroom.” 

Training teachers in AI is vital as it allows them to demystify complex digital concepts for learners, integrate AI tools into lesson planning, and cultivate a culture of computational thinking. The Experience AI courses, developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation in collaboration with Google DeepMind, enable this training through the provision of free-to-access resources for the public and a teacher training programme implemented by Young Scientists Kenya.

This year’s exhibition will feature over 250 students competing physically in four core categories:  Technology, Social and Behavioural Sciences, Biological and Ecological Sciences, Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences 

The event is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants, including students, teachers, parents, policymakers, and private-sector leaders. Winning students will be awarded university scholarships and an educational visit to Ireland, enhancing their global exposure.

“Ireland fully supports YSK’s mission to empower young minds across Kenya,” said H.E. Caitriona Ingoldsby, Ambassador of Ireland to Kenya. “This includes ensuring inclusive participation from marginalised learners in arid and semi-arid lands, special needs schools, and refugee communities. By equipping teachers with AI knowledge, we make science accessible and drive real change for a more sustainable and equitable future.” 

As Kenya builds a digitally skilled workforce, YSK’s dual focus—empowering both students and teachers—cements its role as a catalyst for inclusive STEM innovation, economic growth, and national competitiveness.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Forgotten ‘weeds’ prove a culinary hit in Kenya

Spring greens are known as "sukumawiki", meaning "stretch the week" in Swahili, reflecting how they have become a daily staple.

1 hour ago

Africa

Change happens when women unite: Karua on her struggles

Karua challenged patriarchal systems that exclude women from decision-making, urging women’s movements to demand more than symbolic representation.

1 hour ago

Headlines

JKIA Terminal 1C resumes normal operations after temporary closure

KAA says that all flights which had been shifted during the disruption have now resumed operations from Terminal 1C.A recurring fire alarm prompted a...

2 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

CJ Koome to Launch Judiciary’s 2025–2028 Elections Operational Plan

The Committee was launched in August 2015, as a standing committee to provide a sustainable mechanism to assist the Judiciary continuously prepare for and...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Recurring fire alarm forces closure of a Terminal at JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said the alarm, which was first triggered at 2:55 pm, continued to reactivate despite an initial silencing, prompting airport...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

It is not over promising, we are raising our ambition as a nation: President Ruto

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 20 – President William Ruto now says accusations by his opponents of overpromising on the Kenya Kwanza agenda are not founded....

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kaplong Girls High School closed as students protest sexual harassment

The students accused a male teacher of repeated sexual misconduct, including claims that he had impregnated one of them.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I strongly condemn activist Boniface Mwangi’s arrest: Kalonzo

Kalonzo says lawyers from the opposition have instructions to secure Mwangi’s release immediately.

23 hours ago