Secondary school teachers from 35 counties receive AI training to boost STEM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) an initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Government of Ireland through its Embassy in Kenya, working with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, has trained 170 secondary school teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the AI literacy programme, Experience AI.

Six months after launching the national AI literacy programme, YSK has successfully trained over 170 secondary school teachers from various counties, including Nakuru, Mandera, Tana River and Wajir, reaching an estimated 3,400 students across the country.

Delivered in partnership with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, with funding from Google.org, the programme is part of Experience AI, a global initiative designed to equip educators with the knowledge and confidence to introduce AI concepts into the classroom.

The training empowers teachers to integrate emerging technologies into everyday lessons, helping prepare Kenya’s young people for the opportunities and challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This milestone marks a significant step in building national capacity for AI education and ensuring that Kenyan students are not left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The announcement comes in the lead-up to the eighth edition of the YSK National Science and Technology Exhibition, scheduled for August 5–9, 2025, in Nairobi, under the theme: “Using STEM to Drive Towards a Sustainable Future.”

Since its founding in 2018, YSK has reached over 250,000 students in more than 850 schools across all 47 counties, offering platforms that inspire innovation, scientific inquiry, and entrepreneurship among Kenyan youth. The annual exhibition has become a flagship STEM event, enabling students to showcase projects that tackle real-world challenges through science and technology.

“Investing in STEM education is critical to Kenya’s future,” said Dr. Victor Mwongera, YSK National Director. “Our decision to train teachers in Experience AI is strategic. By equipping educators with hands-on skills and tools, we ensure they are not just facilitators but active drivers of technological literacy in the classroom.”

Training teachers in AI is vital as it allows them to demystify complex digital concepts for learners, integrate AI tools into lesson planning, and cultivate a culture of computational thinking. The Experience AI courses, developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation in collaboration with Google DeepMind, enable this training through the provision of free-to-access resources for the public and a teacher training programme implemented by Young Scientists Kenya.

This year’s exhibition will feature over 250 students competing physically in four core categories: Technology, Social and Behavioural Sciences, Biological and Ecological Sciences, Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences

The event is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants, including students, teachers, parents, policymakers, and private-sector leaders. Winning students will be awarded university scholarships and an educational visit to Ireland, enhancing their global exposure.

“Ireland fully supports YSK’s mission to empower young minds across Kenya,” said H.E. Caitriona Ingoldsby, Ambassador of Ireland to Kenya. “This includes ensuring inclusive participation from marginalised learners in arid and semi-arid lands, special needs schools, and refugee communities. By equipping teachers with AI knowledge, we make science accessible and drive real change for a more sustainable and equitable future.”

As Kenya builds a digitally skilled workforce, YSK’s dual focus—empowering both students and teachers—cements its role as a catalyst for inclusive STEM innovation, economic growth, and national competitiveness.